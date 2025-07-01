Renowned Isicathamiya music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo received a prestigious award

The Ziyakhala Mo Sun City is an inaugural award which recognises traditional music and the art

KwaZulu-Natal radio station Ukhozi FM presented the Grammy-award-winning group with the award

Ladysmith Black Mambazo wins major award

South African music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo was presented with an acclaimed award at the inaugural Ziyakhala Mo Sun City. The Grammy-award winning isicathamiya group, which recently celebrated its 65th anniversary in Johannesburg, were awarded the trophy by the popular radio station Ukhozi FM.

Ziyakhala Mo Sun City recognises traditional music, the culture, and fashion. It took place on Saturday, 28 June 2025, at the Sun City Superbowl. Attendees rocked their traditional attire, capturing the true essence of the diverse cultures in Mzansi.

Taking to the stage were Limpopo singer Makhadzi and Ringo Madlingozi. With acts such as Cassper Nyovest, King Monada and Dr Nothembi Mkhwebane getting recognised for their work in their respective genres.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo thanks Ukhozi FM

Accepting the award, the Ladysmith Black Mambazo took to Instagram to share a special acceptance speech, hailing the national broadcaster, the SABC and their fans for being loyal supporters for 65 years.

After gracing their followers with a short performance, Sibongiseni Tshabalala said, “This is Ladysmith Black Mambazo. We would like to thank the SABC for this amazing gift. Thank you very much to our fans for supporting us through all these years. 65 years in the music industry. Thank you," he said.

In their Instagram caption, they also thanked Ukhozi FM for honouring them.

"We stand humbled and honoured. Ukhozi FM celebrated us for the role we’ve played in nurturing and growing umculo wesintu — our indigenous music. From the hills of Ladysmith to stages around the world, we’ve carried the sounds of our ancestors with pride.”

“Thank you, Ukhozi FM, for this beautiful recognition. Siyabonga, thank you for walking this journey with us,” he closed off.

This award served as a testament to their great work in South African traditional music. They also created a talent show, in search of more iscathamiya talent.

Fans hail the legends for their award

This is what some people had to say about the group's amazing award.

Joobcoolet congratulated them:

"Congratulations, legends. Your father would be SO proud. Thank you for stepping into their shoes and doing such a great job in spreading the joy of South African music all over the world."

Heloios Buhle said:

"Congratulations!! You need to come to Canada with Jeremy Loops!! We love your music."

Saabelo exclaimed:

"Congratulations. Well deserved!"

Sam C Jay shared:

"Thank you for bringing the beautiful music."

Quinton Ntokozo Mncube said:

"We would like to say thank you to Mnambithi's finest. You are a heritage, guys. I would like to see you guys in a museum. Minister of Arts and Culture, we need this group as a heritage site. Nothing but 40 years of constant performances."

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder announces documentary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, founded by the late great Joseph Shabalala, gave fans a look at his life.

His achievements were told in a documentary, Music Is My Life - The Story of Joseph Shabalala, which aired on SABC 1 on 28 August 2023.

