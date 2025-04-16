South African music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be taking their Grammy-award winning sounds to the Johannesburg theatre

They are set to perform in a four-day extravaganza in May 2025 as part of their 65th anniversary celebrations, and Briefly News will be there to catch all the blow-by-blow performances

Ladysmith Black Mambazo will also be taking centre stage in Durban, Pretoria and Cape Town after concluding their Joburg performances

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be performing in Johannesburg. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Ladysmith Black Mambazo gears up for Joburg shows

Award-winning South African music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo is fresh off their United States tour. The Grammy-award winning group is set to bring their magical sounds to the Johannesburg theatre in May 2025.

It will be a four-day affair of nothing but their greatest hits from 1 May 2025 to 4 May 2025. In celebration of their 65th anniversary, they will give audiences a taste of their golden oldies, such as Homeless and Nomathemba. Fans will also get a taste of what they are working with currently, as well as their unreleased tracks.

Member of the group Sibongiseni Shabalala explained to TshisaLIVE that one of their main achievements was touching many people's lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The music has evolved in so many ways. I has been able to reach many people in the world thanks to the collaboration with Paul Simon on the Graceland album. As well as many other famous musicians that the group has collaborated with over their years such as Dolly Parton, Michael Jackson, Desree, Hugh Masekela and many, many more,” the singer was quoted saying.

Briefly News will be attending the show at the Johannesburg Theatre to give readers more information about their electric performances.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo is set to perform in Johannesburg. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Ladysmith Black Mambazo to tour more Mzansi cities

Other fans from various cities across Mzansi will also get to be a part of the festivities. The Ladysmith Black Mambazo is set to take on more shows in Durban, Pretoria and Cape Town when they conclude their Johannesburg leg of the tour.

Dates for these shows will be announced in due course.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo on the lookout for new talent

Through their singing competition, the five-time Grammy award-winning group launched their talent show.

The group was on the lookout for more Isicathamiya and acapella groups in Mzansi in August 2024. They partnered with Gallo Records to find and nurture the most talented musicians in South Africa.

They promised the winners exposure for their music, professional training, which will open doors for greater opportunities for them.

"Ladysmith Black Mambazo invites all aspiring Isicathamiya and a cappella artists to participate in this talent search."

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder announces documentary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ladysmith Black Mambazo was founded by the late great Joseph Shabalala.

The singer took a proudly South African group and turned it into Grammy-winning talent. His achievements were told in a documentary, Music Is My Life - The Story of Joseph Shabalala, which aired on SABC 1 on 28 August 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News