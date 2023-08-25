South Africans are gearing up to get a closer understanding of the life and career of the late great Joseph Shabalala

The star is popular for founding the Grammy Award-winning group Ladysmith Back Mambazo

The upcoming documentary Music Is My Life - The Story of Joseph Shabalala is set to air on SABC 1 on 28 August

Music lovers are counting down the days until the release of the documentary about Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala.

Joseph Shabalala's documentary to drop soon

A new documentary detailing the life, career and times of the late great star Joseph Shabalala is set to hit our television screens soon. The star is known for founding one of the country's biggest exports, Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The South African reports that the documentary titled Music Is My Life - The Story Of Joseph Shabalala will look at the star's life from his humble beginnings to being on the international stage which earned him many accolades including Grammy Awards. It’s a tale of talent, passion, and perseverance that touched the souls of millions.

The highly anticipated show will be airing on SABC 1 on 28 August 2023.

What can fans expect from Music Is My Life

Mzansi can look forward to getting an up-close and personal view of one of the country's biggest exports. The documentary will explore his private and public lives, exclusive interviews, footage that has never been seen before and anecdotes from his close family and friends.

People will also get to see his remarkable contribution to Paul Simon’s groundbreaking Graceland album shot him to fame.

