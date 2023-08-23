Anatii has been announced as one of the local acts performing at the Hey Neighbour festival

Fans could not keep calm after this announcement was made, as the rapper is known for his electrifying performances

The Hey Neighbour festival also has an array of international stars slated to perform at the event, including Kendrick Lamar

Anatii will be gracing the stage at the highly anticipated music festival Hey Neighbour.

The dynamic Anatii will be setting the stage ablaze on day 2 of the much-anticipated festival. Image: @anatii

Source: Instagram

Hey Neighbour extends their lineup for December festival

Taking to Twitter to announce the exciting news, Hey Neighbour said Anatii is part of the day 2 set of performers.

The Hey Neighbour festival will take place at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria, Gauteng, from 8 December to 10 December.

Mzansi cannot keep calm following the announcement

Because of his catalogue, which consists of a plethora of bangers, Anatii's performance looks as though it will be one for the books.

His fans have expressed excitement; many are counting the days until 9 December.

@Fikile2022 said:

"Really wish to go here but my bank account is looking tricky and shall continue to do so for the foreseeable future."

@emceeIII said:

"I hope Michelin is watching cause y’all are cooking."

@JobeMondise_ said:

"Aiboooooo “Yea i be in the gym working out.” I’m afraid the 9th of December 2023 is going to be one for the books. OKAY!"

Kendrick Lamar is one of the international acts to blaze the stage

Also to perform on day 2 is none other than Grammy winning rapper Kendrick Lamar.

"Multi-Grammy-winning artist, Pulitzer Prize recipient, cultural icon and living legend. Neighbours! Join us in celebrating the unrivalled greatness of Kendrick Lamar as he takes the spotlight on Day 2 of our festival!"

He is not the only international artist to perform in SA, though, RnB sensation H.E.R is billed to perform as well as Swedish House Mafia, Chainsmokers, and pop singer Khalid.

Source: Briefly News