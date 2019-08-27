FNB account types: cards, charges and all the details you should know

FNB accounts target clients with different banking needs. You are allowed to hold several accounts within the same bank for different purposes. Discover FNB account types you can open in 2023, charges, and other essential details.

You should consider opening different FNB accounts for personal, family, or business use. Each account has unique benefits you might not get in the other accounts. Consider things like free cheques, no foreign transaction fees, free cashier's cheques, low closing fees, high interest rates on deposited money, no annual credit card fees, better rewards packages, etc., when selecting FNB accounts to open.

FNB account types and charges

Budgeting your monthly expenses and savings with multiple bank accounts is easier than with only one. If you are looking forward to banking with this FNB, familiarize yourself with available FNB accounts and charges before settling on one.

FNB lifestyle accounts for family and individuals

Below are the different types of FNB lifestyle accounts (current accounts):

1. FNBy account - No monthly account fee

There are two types of FNBy accounts, one for under-18s and the other for 18 to 24-year-olds. No minimum income is required to open this account and it does not have a monthly account fee.

2. FNB Easy Zero account - No monthly account fee

The FNB Easy Zero account does not have a monthly account fee. Dial *120*277# on any network to open this account without paperwork. . Its benefits include:

No debit orders.

Unlimited card swipes at no extra charge.

inContact messages at no extra charge.

Buy prepaid airtime and data via *120*321#, FNB App, or online banking at no extra cost.

Withdraw cash using tills at Checkers, Pick 'n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer, and selected Spar, and Usave stores at no extra cost.

In the event of card fraud, you may get a partial or full refund of up to R5 000.

3. FNB Easy Smart account - R62 monthly account fee

FNB's Easy Smart account is for those with R0 - R179 999 annual income. The account has the following benefits:

Unlimited electronic transactions.

Access to Electronic payments (EFTs).

Access to internal and external debit orders.

Access to prepaid airtime and data purchases at no cost.

Up to R150 month back in eBucks when you swipe your FNB Easy Card at Checkers, Usave, Shoprite, Clicks, and Intercape.

Unlimited card swipes at no extra cost.

In the event of card fraud, you may get a partial or full refund of up to R5 000.

4. Easy PAYU account - R4.95 monthly account fee

The Easy PAYU account is accessible to people with an annual income of R0 - R179 999. You get to enjoy these benefits if you have this account:

Unlimited card swipes at no extra cost to you.

Weekly grocery vouchers when you swipe your FNB Easy card at Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave. You only pay R5 for items like bread, milk, and canned foods worth R15.

1 eWallet send per month on the FNB App at no extra cost to you.

Buy prepaid airtime and data on the FNB App, online banking, and cellphone banking at no extra cost.

Withdraw cash at selected retailers using Cash@Till at no extra cost.

In the event of card fraud, you may get a partial or full refund of up to R5 000.

5. FNB Over 55s accounts

The Over 55s account is for people with an annual income of R240 000 - R849 999. These customers have two options to choose from:

Encore Aspire Account - R39 monthly account fee

You can open an Encore Aspire Account for customers age 55 and older with R24 000 to R239 999 annual income. You are allowed to spend your money freely.

Premier Select Account - R49 monthly account fee

You can open a Premier Select Account for retirees aged 55 and older with R240 000 and R849 999 annual income.

The SA retirees are excepted from the monthly account fees if they keep R10 000 or more in their Premier Select Current Accounts or any FNB Savings and Cash Investment Accounts.

These account holders can also save their monthly credit card fees to match their credit card's interest rates.

FNB current accounts for family and individuals

Each FNB current account has an annual income range you should attain to it. Below are essential details you should know about these accounts:

6. FNB Fusion Aspire account - R99 monthly account fees

The FNB Fusion Aspire account is for people who have R120 000 - R449 999 annual income. It costs R99 monthly fee and some of the benefits you enjoy with this account are:

One monthly fee.

Get 2 free FNB eWallet sends, inContact, and ATM withdrawals.

Access unlimited electronic transactions.

Free Cash@till withdrawals at Checkers, Shoprite, and Usave.

Access the eBucks rewards program (no monthly subscription fees).

In case of card fraud, you may get a partial or full refund of up to R6 000.

7. FNB Fusion Premier account - No monthly account fees

The FNB Fusion Premier account is for people with an annual income of R240 000 - R849 999. This account has the following benefits:

50% discount on your spouse's/partner's monthly account fee.

Zero monthly account fees for your children under 25.

eBucks membership to earn rewards that never expire.

Up to 15% back in eBucks when you shop at Checkers, Shoprite, Clicks, and iStore.

Up to 40% off selected flights and car rentals with eBucks Travel.

Up to 40% back in eBucks on your Netflix and Spotify subscriptions.

In case of card fraud, you may get a partial or full refund of up to R7 000.

8. FNB Fusion Private Clients account - No monthly account fees

The FNB Fusion Private Clients is for clients with R750 000 - R1 799 999 annual income. The account has these benefits:

Up to 20 complimentary domestic and international slow lounge visits per year.

50% discount on your spouse's/partner's monthly account fee.

Zero monthly account fee for your children under 25 years.

Up to 15% back in eBucks at iStore, Checkers, and Clicks.

Up to 40% back in eBucks on your life insurance.

Up to 40% back on Spotify & Netflix subscriptions.

In case of card fraud, you may get a partial or full refund of up to R8 500.

9. FNB Fusion Private Wealth account - R525 monthly account fees

The FNB Fusion Private Wealth card is for clients with R1.8 million annual income or more. You pay R525 monthly fees to maintain this account. Private Wealth account holders enjoy the following benefits:

Save and transact in 9 foreign currencies locally with a Global Account.

Open an offshore bank account with FNB Channel Islands in 9 foreign currencies.

Up to 30 days interest-free on all card payments.

Access to a Non-Trading Juristic Account, which is ideal for non-trading entities like asset-holding companies or family trusts.

Enjoy rewards and benefits like nav, Lifestyle benefits, and eBucks rewards.

In case of card fraud, you may get a partial or full refund of up to R10 000.

FNB business account types

FNB business accounts offer numerous transactional services that can grow your business. These accounts include:

10. FNB First Business Zero Account

The First Business Zero Account is exclusively for sole proprietors with R0 - R5 million annual turnover. Its benefits are:

Zero monthly account fee.

No monthly account fee.

Unlimited free card swipes.

Accept payments with QR Speedpoint on the FNB App.

Stay connected with the FNB Connect SIM and could get a free data bundle monthly.

Transfer any additional cash into your FNB Business Call Account.

Access a free business coach with Fundaba on the FNB App.

11. FNB Gold Business Account

The Gold Business Account suits businesses with R0 - R5 million annual turnover. Here are the benefits of using this account.

eBucks rewards for business.

24/7 support with FNB's business desk.

Bank anytime, anywhere with FNB's digital banking solutions.

Access instant solutions for accounting, invoicing, and more.

Grow your business with the FNB's business directory.

Get an FNB Business Call Account.

12. FNB Platinum Business Account

FNB Platinum Business Account is for businesses with R5 million - R60 million annual turnover. Below are its benefits:

Get a dedicated relationship manager.

Access domestic and international slow lounges.

Get global travel insurance.

Earn eBucks rewards for business.

Get instant solutions for accounting, payroll, and more.

Access 24/7 support with FNB's platinum business desk.

13. FNB Enterprise Business Account

The Enterprise Business Account is for businesses with R60 million annual turnover and above. Its benefits include:

Experience a dedicated relationship with advisory managers.

Access a specialist 24/7 when there is a critical need.

Integrate FNB's financial services and systems into your business systems and operating structures.

Access to slow domestic, international, and city lounges.

Types of FNB cards

There are several FNB card types for business accounts and individual/family accounts. All FNB card levels for individuals/family accounts are determined by annual income.

FNB business credit cards

FNB's business credit cards include:

FNB Gold Business Credit Cards for senior executives and sales managers. The FNB Gold card's monthly fee is R52.

for senior executives and sales managers. The FNB Gold card's monthly fee is R52. FNB Platinum Business Credit Cards for business owners and directors. A customer pays R102 monthly fee to use an FNB Platinum card.

for business owners and directors. A customer pays R102 monthly fee to use an FNB Platinum card. FNB Black Business Credit Cards for business owners who need globally accepted credit cards. The FNB Black card monthly fee is R250.

for business owners who need globally accepted credit cards. The FNB Black card monthly fee is R250. FNB Petro Business Credit Cards for businesses with fleets, messengers, or road traveling representatives. To use an FNB Petro card, one must pay R45 monthly fee.

FNB credit cards for individuals and family accounts

These FNB credit and debit cards are classified by annual income. They include:

FNB Aspire credit cards for people with R84 000 - R449 999 annual income at R42 monthly fee.

for people with R84 000 - R449 999 annual income at R42 monthly fee. FNB Premier credit cards for those with R240 000 - R849 999 annual income at R92 monthly fee.

for those with R240 000 - R849 999 annual income at R92 monthly fee. FNB Private Clients credit cards for people with R750 000 - R1 799 999 annual income at R150 monthly fee.

for people with R750 000 - R1 799 999 annual income at R150 monthly fee. FNB Private Wealth credit cards for customers with R1.8 million annual income or more at R275 monthly fee.

for customers with R1.8 million annual income or more at R275 monthly fee. FNB Petro credit cards for people with R84 000 annual income or more at R57 monthly fee.

for people with R84 000 annual income or more at R57 monthly fee. FNB Easy Smart debit cards for customers with R0 - R179 999 annual income at R62 monthly fee.

for customers with R0 - R179 999 annual income at R62 monthly fee. FNB Aspire debit cards for people with R120 000 - R449 999 annual income at R99 monthly fee.

for people with R120 000 - R449 999 annual income at R99 monthly fee. FNB Easy Zero debit cards cost R4.95 per month.

Does FNB have new cards?

FNB new cards were launched in July 2021 for a change. The cards were made available to customers at no additional cost.

How do I order a new FNB card?

You do not have to visit the nearest FNB branch to collect a replacement for a lost, stolen, or damaged card. Call 087 575 1111 to request delivery services wherever you are.

These FNB account types are designed for different clients, and one person or business can open several depending on their financial and banking needs. Each account has different features and benefits. Therefore, make thorough research about these accounts before opening one.

