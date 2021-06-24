South Africa is a famous country among international travellers attracted by its diversity, natural beauty, and welcoming people. However, those travelling and those looking forward always ask this question: Where can I exchange foreign currency in South Africa? This article guides how you can do your foreign exchange safely and gives a list of South African banks that facilitates that.

Where can I exchange foreign currency in South Africa safely? The question always arises whenever one has a foreign currency that they want to exchange. Every country has its unique terms of exchange, and also the fees accrued also vary from one bank to the other. Nevertheless, you do not have to worry much as this article has everything you need to know to ensure you have a smooth and safe foreign exchange while in South Africa.

List of South African banks

The banking system in South Africa comprises 10 locally controlled banks, foreign-controlled banks, 3 mutual banks, 2 co-operatives banks and over 50 branches and representative offices of foreign banks across the country.

1. Locally controlled banks in South Africa

Rand Merchant Bank

RMB Private Bank

South African Bank of Athens Limited

Sasfin Bank Ltd

Standard Bank of S.A. Ltd

Wesbank

Capitec Bank Ltd

FirstRand Bank Ltd

Grindrod

Habib Overseas Bank Limited

HBZ Limited

Absa Ltd

African Bank Ltd

Albaraka Limited

BoE Private Clients

Bidvest Limited

Investec Ltd

Mercantile Bank Limited

Nedbank Group Limited

2. Branches of international banks in South Africa

Bank of Taiwan, S.A. Branch

Barclays Bank plc

ABN AMRO Bank NV

Bank of Baroda

Bank of China, Johannesburg Branch

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Johannesburg Branch

Société Générale, Johannesburg Branch

Standard Chartered Bank, Johannesburg Branch

State Bank of India

China Construction Bank, Johannesburg Branch

Citibank NA

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG

HSBC Bank plc, Johannesburg Branch

3. Banking organisations in South Africa

Banking Association South Africa

Institute of Bankers in South Africa

BankservAfrica

South African Reserve Bank

Which bank are the best for foreign exchange in South Africa?

What banks trade foreign currency? South Africa's currency is the Rand and has the currency code ZAR. Exchanging money in the country is pretty straightforward and follows most of the same rules you would expect when exchanging money anywhere else. Again, not all banking institutions offer exchange services. Below are some of the best institutions you can visit and get these services with ease and safely.

Albaraka bank forex

Absa Forex trading bank

Habib bank south Africa

Chase bank South Africa

Standard Bank of S.A. Ltd

FirstRand Bank Ltd

Mercantile Bank Limited

Nedbank Group Limited

Bidvest Bank Limited

Capitec Bank Ltd

How long can I keep foreign currency in South Africa?

It is illegal to keep your Forex for more than 30 days while in S.A. However, business travellers who go on a business trip within 90 days of returning to S.A. from a previous business trip may retain such foreign currency to use during the next business trip. But again, if a person travels abroad and has a foreign account, he may not deposit any unused portion into his foreign bank account and use it for investment purposes.

Which banks exchange foreign currency for free?

Major banks will exchange your Forex if you have a checking or savings account with them. In some instances, a bank will exchange the currency if you have a credit card with them. Few of these institutions charge a fee for this service. However, some institutions do it for free. See them below:

Bank of America

Citigroup

U.S. Bank

T.D. Bank

PNC

How much foreign currency can I exchange in South Africa?

The maximum is R1 million. In terms of the Currency and Exchanges Manual for Authorised Dealers 1961 (Regulations), persons may take foreign currency up to the limit of their SDA, i.e. R1 million, abroad in the form of travel allowances.

What do you need to exchange money at a bank?

Whether you are purchasing or exchanging Forex, you will need the following information:

Proof of I.D. and passport.

Proof of travel, where applicable.

Proof of residence, no older than three months.

You do not need to have an account with a particular institution to exchange Forex in-branch.

How does a bureau de change South Africa work?

A bureau de change is a business that, in competition with other similar businesses, makes its profit by buying foreign currency and then selling the same currency at a higher exchange rate. It may also charge a commission or fee on the purchase or sale. The bureau sells at a lower rate from that at which it buys.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the questions many people are asking concerning currency exchange. The info given is thoroughly researched to give credible information. Keep reading to learn more!

What exchange rate system does South Africa use?

The ZAR/USD exchange rate measures units of the South African Rand per U.S. dollar. The 10-year U.S. government bond yield represents the interest rate in the U.S. Hence; an increase means a depreciation of the South African Rand and an appreciation of the U.S. dollar.

How much cash can you carry into South Africa?

There are limits on the amount of currency you can bring into South Africa. For cash in South African Rand (ZAR), the limit is 25,000ZAR. For combinations of money in other currencies, the limit is US$10,000 (or equivalent).

What determines the value of the Rand?

According to the Reserve Bank, the exchange rate of the Rand is determined by market forces. The buying and selling rates for dollars are based on the supply of and demand for dollars in the market at any given time.

What is the best day to exchange currency?

Making currency exchanges later in the week can also lead to better rates. Friday was typically the best day for those transferring pounds into foreign currencies, while Monday and Tuesday were generally the most expensive.

The above info answers the questions: Where can I exchange foreign currency in South Africa safely. With that, you do not have to find yourself in trouble for not having the correct money or having difficulties knowing where to exchange your currency. Enjoy your stay and travel to South Africa.

