Parliament want to know what the South African government will do if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to SA

South Africa is obligated to apprehend Putin if he sets foot in the country after the ICC charged the Russian president with war crimes and issued an arrest warrant

The Russian leader may visit the country in August for the 15th Brics summit on an invitation from the government

CAPE TOWN - The government has been inundated with questions about how it plans to deal with Russian President Vladamir Putin's impending visit to South Africa.

Parliament has joined the growing line of governing bodies that want to know the government's plan in light of the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant against Putin.

The Chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Supre Mahumapelo, said that Parliament would write to International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor to request a briefing, SABC News reported.

ICC issues an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin

The ICC charged the Russian president with war crimes and issued an arrest warrant for Putin earlier in march for the deportation of Ukrainian children, CNN reported.

The warrant means that the 123 member states of the ICC are obligated to apprehend Putin if he sets foot on their territory and presents him to the Hague to stand trial.

The South African government's conundrum arises because SA is not only an ICC member state but has deep ties with Russia.

Additionally, as one of the heads of the Brics block, Putin has been invited to the 15th Brics summit hosted in South Africa in August.

South Africans are divided by Putin's impending visit

Below are some comments:

@muimbi_princem said:

"People must just leave Putin in Russia alone. As knowing him he won't even come to S. Africa for Bricks meeting."

Mabasa Xahumba stated:

"There's no need for clarity, Mzansi should not be allowed to be a puppet for ICC."

@MavrosTruth claimed:

"Although l support ICC, it will also be stupid to arrest him. ICC can send Interpol. South Africa, with a poor army and all, arrests a mad dictator with nuclear weapons? Stupid."

Elimuva VA Azahc added:

"Parliament or ANC? As ordinary citizens, we don't need a war criminal, kidnapper or simply evil Pootin in our society."

@DanielOKelly1 commented:

"How will they handle it? Badly."

