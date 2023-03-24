EFF leader Julius Malema controversial stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be protected when he visits South Africa in August for the Brics Summit

Malema lambasted the International Criminal Court for "targeting" Putin and not charging former presidents from the US and UK

South Africans refuse to support Malema's stans and believe it threatens sanctions being instituted against Mzansi

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema raised eyebrows when he said Russian President Vladimir Putin would be protected during his South African visit in August.

EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed to keep Russia's President Vladimir Putin safe during the BRICS summit in August. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica & Contributor/Getty Images

Malema's statement comes after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian ruler for the invasion of Ukraine.

EFF's Julius Maleme calls the ICC hypocrites for targeting Vladimir Putin

The Red Berets leader held a press conference on Thursday, 23 March, where he vowed to ensure Putin's safety at the upcoming Brics Summit in a few months.

According to SABC News, Malema stated that he does want the ICC to exercise its hypocrisy in South Africa and the country would protect its friends.

"We don’t want ICC hypocrisy to apply here in our country. President Putin is welcome. We know our friends. We know the people who liberated us. We know the people who supported us," said Malema.

Malema stated that other world leaders, such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and retired United States of America Presidents George W Bush and Barrack Obama, have not been called to book for their alleged crimes.

Malema added that Obama killed the late Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi, and nothing happened to him.

Julius Malema says he will escort Vladimir Putin from the airport

Malema was adamant that the EFF would do whatever it takes to protect the Russian leader when he visits South Africa, stating that he is willing to be Putin's bodyguard, reports IOL.

Malema added that Putin would not be arrested in South Africa and he would get an escort from the airport to the BRICS Summit:

"If need be, we are going to fetch Putin from the airport, take him to his meeting where he will address and finish his meetings, and we will take him back to the airport."

South Africans fear sanctions if SA protects Vladimir Putin

@Tom66322997 said:

"Nope, which is perfect because we might see the West start looking at us in a different light…sanctions etc. You know, the continued slide to a pariah state."

@Mamba_Lendze1 said:

"I wish he could say, "no interest rates, food prices, fuel prices, electricity prices will rise in April", Putin has a huge military, and what does Juju and the EFF have, not even a grade G or F in security guard, and he calls himself a CIC, for which army?"

@Comm104thWolfe said:

"No one is above the law. What he's doing in Ukraine is wrong. That’s why we have the UN to sort out conflicts between countries and improve relations among different countries."

@javasmusic27 said:

"Dangerous situation we are going the Zim route.....so basically, Malema will deliver us there with his political ideology."

@t_kgopa said:

"This one will end up at the ICC himself ."

