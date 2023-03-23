EFF leader Julius Malema says he has power over the government because of the national shutdown success

Malema stated that the nationwide protest was a success because businesses closed shop on Monday

South Africans think the Red Berets leader's victory is misplaced because a lot of people did not show up for the protest

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - EFF leader Julius Malema claimed victory over the ANC government during a National Assembly sitting on Wednesday, 22 March.

EFF leader Julius Malema believes he has power over President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration because of the national shutdown success. Images: Gianluigi Guercia & Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

Malema was reflecting on the party's national shutdown that took place on Monday, saying it was proof that he was in charge.

EFF leader Julius Malema says the EFF's national shutdown was a success

The Red Berets leader stated that the nationwide protest was a success because business owners listened when he said it was not business as usual instead of listening to the government, reports TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The EFF proved once more who is in charge in this country. When you said to business, ‘It’s business as usual, open your shops, I said close, they closed'," said Malema.

Malema added that he has more agency than the government and the opposition parties combined because the EFF represents the majority of South Africans.

"Once more, I demonstrated to you; black opposition, white opposition with the ruling party combined, I’m in charge, and I want that to sink [in],” added Malema.

The EFF commander-in-chief stated that the political organisation's authority over President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration was affirmed by those who participated in the national shutdown, reports EWN.

He thanked supporters for standing up against loadshedding, high unemployment, crime, gender-based violence and poor service delivery.

South Africans say Malema is not in charge

Heading online, Malema's comments drew various comments from South Africans. Many people felt that the EFF leader was delusional about the national shutdown being a success, while others felt that Malema accomplished his mission on Monday.

Here are some comments:

@LouisChanguion said:

"What victory? Very short-sighted. The majority of the citizens of SA ignored the call by the EFF and continued as normal. Surely, that is what counts. That's who draws the cross at the ballot box."

@Piet_PompiesSA said:

"Julius is in need of help! Anyone able to assist?"

@Marks31393659 said:

"I can't figure out what exactly did he want to achieve, because the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits status hasn't changed."

@dwetsch said:

"As a politician, @Julius_S_Malema should know success is measured in numbers. Thus the shutdown was a failure, just like the vote of no confidence in the speaker. You can't rule with 10% of the vote."

@Sbuda41546422 said:

"He is indeed in charge of the ruling party man of the match, we need to protect Julius Sello Malema by all means necessary."

Fikile Mbalula mocks EFF's national shutdown, earning him hate online: "The ANC is a dismal failure"

Briefly News previously reported that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has gained hate online for relentlessly mocking the national shutdown.

Mbalula shared a series of social media posts on Monday, 20 March, saying the EFF planned protest was a "flop". The Red Berets called for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the end of loadshedding.

Despite many South Africans pledging their support of the shutdown, Mbalula said the majority of citizens rejected the stay-away. According to EWN, the ANC SG said the EFF's attempt to shut down the country "dismally failed".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News