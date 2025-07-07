Different sectors of a South African society continue to react to the revelations KZN police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made recently

Mkhwanazi implicated Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in an intricate drug syndicate, and political activist and human rights author Mary De Haas slammed him

South Africans thoroughly rejected Haas's criticism, and some accused her of being captured

SOUTH AFRICA — Political and human rights activist Mary De Haas was criticized for her take on KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's revelations.

What did De Haas say?

According to SABC News, De Haas said Mkhwanazi was captured by the former Police Minister Bheki Cele. She said that Mkhwanazi was being controlled in the shadows and was disappointed in him. She said she doubts Mkhwanazi became a police commissioner on merit.

De Haas said that Mkhwanazi was on the right track a couple of years ago and did a couple of good things. She said he was supposed to direct his complaints to Parliament and not express himself in the media.

What did Mkhwanazi say?

In a press briefing that rattled politicians and civil society, Mkhwanazi implicated Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and South African Police Service's Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya in a drug syndicate that allegedly involved politicians, ministers, and members of the justice system.

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of trying to disband the KZN Political Killings Task Team in 2024 at the behest of a mysterious figure he identified as Brown Mokgotsi. He also said that Vuzumusi "Cat" Matlala allegedly funds Mchunu's political ambitions.

Did Mchunu and Sibiya respond?

Mchunu and Sibiya responded to Mkhwanazi's allegations and denied the accusations Mkhwanazi made. Sibiya denied taking orders from Mchunu to disband the task force. Mchunu denied interfering in police investigations.

What about Ramaphosa?

President Cyril Ramaphosa also responded to the allegations and accused Mkhwanazi of trying to sow confusion. He said the allegations he raised were grave and warranted an investigation. He also called for calm and said that the accusations and counter-accusations were diminishing public confidence in the police.

South Africans are not happy

Although netizens were not surprised by De Haas' reactions, many were nonetheless displeased.

Siya Sangweni said:

"It is expected. The fight back will come from all corners, especially from those who are benefiting from the rot Mkhwanazi spoke about."

Vuyani Daweti said:

"Mary De Haas is the last person to speak because she is also corrupt."

Mamsi Motsokoane asked:

"What were you doing when Mkhwanzzi was dealing with criminals in KZN?"

Sabelo Cabzer Shenge asked:

"Is she a comedian?"

Lionness Jungle said:

"He is probably targeted and he has to speak out in case whatever they have planned occurs."

Lenkosi Cebo said:

"It seems like General Mkhwanazi struck a lot of people's nerves, particularly those who were comfortable with the escalating crime rate in the country."

