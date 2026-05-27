Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma recently lashed out at Ugandan promoters on Instagram live over a botched gig

Scotts Maphuma claimed that the Ugandan promoters even held his manager hostage due to their disputes

Mzansi has reacted to Scotts Maphuma's video with support, while the Ugandan people dragged him

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Scotts Maphuma hit back at Ugandan promoters after a failed gig. Image: Scottsmaphuma

Source: Instagram

Amapiano hitmaker Scotts Maphuma has called out Ugandan promoters in a heated Instagram rant. After he was a no-show at a party, drama ensued as the promoters dragged him, but he did not go down without a fight.

Scotts Maphuma lashes at promoters

It all started when Scotts Maphuma did not pitch for his performance at a party in Uganda. Fans only got to hear the side of the promoters, who went on a rant about his unprofessionalism. However, he finally clapped back and defended his name.

Scotts, who recently had to answer questions about his nationality, claimed that payment issues, as well as planning irregularities, were the main cause of this.

"I'm not gonna come there for work. I will only come here to chill. Fight the guy who made the event because he didn't pay me. How can I come there?" he asked. "I'm the last person you would want to fight in the entertainment world," Scotts warned.

The situation escalated and got so intense that his manager was allegedly held hostage, according to Yebo Lapho hitmaker.

"Now, you want to hold my manager hostage. For what? Why did you sign the contract?" he questioned. "Today, you want to tell people that I don't attend gigs."

He continued by saying he would refund them so his manager could get released.

Watch the video shared on Instagram by Swezzy.mavern below:

Mzansi offers mixed reactions to Scotts Instagram videos

Below are some of the reactions from the online community.

themithmusic questioned:

"Who pays anyone in full? Who sends their manager to a country if there are no payments made? This little guy is crazy. Pay in full??? How???"

_joseph_obi laughed:

"Thats why they arrested you in Moz."

_joseph_obi said:

"How is the manager there without him?"

solomonrich1264 said:

"So you don't know if you don't go to Uganda, you can't go global? Even Nigerians know this, ask Tems."

miraclechildofgod76 advised:

"Be professional, write a press release."

ka_infiniteriches1 asked:

"Aaaaaaa yoooooo stop this nosense, hey @scotts_maphuma You’re acting like you’re some global superstar like Chris Brown, yet many people in Uganda are supporting and promoting your music so you can be known. Before all this hype, who even knew you?"

sirfelix256 laughed:

"Yooo, guys watsup with this @scotts_maphuma guy, bro don’t start feeling on our promoters, they can still push people harder than you."

Scotts Maphuma dragged a Ugandan promoter. Image: scotts.maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma spends time with son

In a previous report from Briefly News, Scotts Maphuma had fans in awe after he posted a video on Instagram, spending some quality time with his young son.

The singer said there is nothing better than their bonding sessions, showing how close they are. Fans were warmed by the video, applauding Scotts for being present in his son's life despite his busy schedule.

Source: Briefly News