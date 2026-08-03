Lebogang Maleka posted a video on Facebook showing a friend's pure joy at his high school buddy buying a new car

Research highlights the benefits of embracing positivity and celebrating others, while exploring how people respond to success

Viewers were moved by the genuine excitement, with many calling it a rare display of true friendship

The man sprinted to pick his friend up and celebrate him. Image: Lebogang Maleka

Source: Facebook

A South African man's raw, unfiltered excitement over his high school friend's new car had the internet in its feelings.

On 30 July 2026, Lebogang Maleka posted a video to Facebook showing the moment he spotted his friend's white car and completely lost it. He sprints towards the vehicle, arms flailing, shouting with pure disbelief and embraces his friend while shouting in joy. The on-screen caption read:

"POV: Our friend from high school just bought a new car❤️🥹."

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Sharing others’ joy can improve your wellbeing

Feeling genuinely happy for someone else’s success, known as freudenfreude or positive empathy, can boost mental health, strengthen relationships, and encourage kindness. While jealousy and schadenfreude are natural emotions, experts say actively celebrating others’ achievements through listening, asking questions, and sharing credit can help cultivate a healthier, more positive mindset.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the friendship moment

South Africans on the page on Lebogang Maleka's post had a lot to say:

@Thato S Serame wrote:

"Now that's a real friend, he knows how to celebrate for his friends 🥺✌️"

@William Spitz Mokoena joked:

"He knows it's our car not yours 🤣 we share everything"

@Pashley Glen Mmakola added:

"'Re vaya ka mmotoro' [We travel by car] ❤️ your brother's success is your success ❤️🔥🔥"

@Cynthia Sunamang shared:

"I'm more excited for the friendship/brotherhood than the car 🥹😍 This is just so beautiful to watch 🫠😇. Keep this one close, he's your true brother."

@Tshidie Bee said:

"Why am I chopping onions? Guy is genuinely happy for his bro"

@Katso Kartel concluded:

"That's a real brother there 🫰🏽🫡"

More Briefly News stories on heartwarming moments

High school learners melted hearts after surprising their pregnant teacher with a heartfelt baby shower, celebrating her before maternity leave and leaving South Africans touched by their kindness.

A North West student left South Africans laughing after excitedly running into President Cyril Ramaphosa's arms and calling him "Mr Cupcake" during a school visit, with the heartwarming moment going viral.

DA members surprised South Africans after putting political rivalry aside to share a braai with ANC volunteers during election campaigning, with many praising the spirit of unity.

Source: Briefly News