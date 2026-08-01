A South African woman living in the USA posted a TikTok claiming South Africans abroad are under attack for their nationality

The video sparked a wave of responses from South Africans in the US, Germany, Russia and Mozambique sharing similar experiences

Many viewers said they had either stood their ground or pretended to be from other countries to avoid being singled out

A South African woman based in the United States set off a conversation online after posting a TikTok on 31 July 2026 claiming that South Africans living abroad are being targeted because of where they come from.

South African in the USA discussed her experience with xenophobia. Image: @samukelisiwe

Source: UGC

The creator, @samukelisiwem92, filmed the selfie-style clip indoors, with the words "South Africans are under attack abroad" displayed on screen. She shared her experience of being told to go home after running into a group. Her delivery was animated and emotional, and the video quickly resonated with South Africans living in countries across the world. Watch the video that sparked the debate:

Mzansi reacts online

The comment section filled up fast with people confirming that they had experienced the same thing. Several viewers said the hostility had followed them not just in the West, but across the African continent too. South Africans had plenty to say in the comments:

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@𝓛egodi🇿🇦 said:

"One thing about me I would never be afraid to say I'm from South Africa 🇿🇦"

@MaXaba shared:

"I live in Russia and they always try that with me 🤣🤣 I stand my grounds, no one will bully me nkosiyami and they know 😀 I've lost friendships because of this, I defend my country to death 🤣"

@Mapaseka_Funzeani🇺🇸🇶🇦 wrote:

"My Kenyan roommate was so happy during World Cup when South Africa went home"

@Kate Nxumalo🇿🇦🇩🇪 added:

"Even here in Germany they do the same"

@Nokuphiwa Bhengu said:

"On a serious note, abaphilanga kahle." (They are not well.)

@Siyamthanda admitted:

"Girl it's that bad 😁 I used to flex that I'm South African, but now eish I just say I'm from Bots or Zim 😂😂😂"

@didi 🇿🇦 wrote:

"I love it, they will stop saying they are us abroad 😁 own goal"

Other Briefly News stories about South Africans abroad

A South African man married to an American woman, compared interactions with police in the USA and South Africa in a TikTok video.

Details about a South African woman living in the United States who explained the process of joining the US military as a South African citizen.

A young man documented his experience interacting with a street vendor while exploring America in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News