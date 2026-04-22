A South African married to an American woman told people his experiences with South African police compared to American police

His American wife added to the conversation by telling South Africans how Americans conduct themselves when police are around

The couple's experience with American police painted a vivid picture of just how different law enforcement is in other countries

A South African man made people realise that the police in the country are very different from those in America. He drew on his experience living in America for several years to explain just how different it is to interact with police in the USA.

A South African man married to an American shared his experiences with the USA police. Image: @faffytragos

Source: TikTok

The video that the man posted comparing South African police to the USA on 20 March 2026 received a lot of attention. People shared their thoughts after the two pointed out the treatment he gets from SAPS versus the Americans.

In a TikTok video by @faffytragos a man was talking about the different experiences these had with police in the USA versus South Africa. He said that his American wife was explaining to the South African police that he was getting his ID in his book, and he was puzzled by it. She explained she was used to telling police everything because in America you can know to me anymore without telling the police exactly what you're doing. She said making any movements without explanation would make the police draw on them. Watch the video below:

South Africa compare SAPS vs USA police

Many people commented on the video, and they were amazed by the information that they shared. Online users were raving about the South African police. Read the comments below:

South Africans discussed SAPS and their reputation. Image: TheGift777

Source: Getty Images

Mafika Ngwabe was impressed by the man's wife:

"Thanks to your wife, bro, for protecting you for us in South Africa. Just tell her we truly appreciate her kindness. Much love, guys from S.A hope to see you when you visit DURBAN again 💐💖🙏🙏😎🇿🇦🇿🇦."

moqebelomahadela shared:

"Hey bafo, they don't play that side. It's hectic, honestly."

Slk added:

"We have a beautiful relationship with our police."

zamo_ngunezi applauded:

"You're living my dream, my brother.....bayahlupha laba bakithi."

Siboniso Bango said:

"Ndiyakuva bhuti, and I understand but mna ndizothi please keep Makoti safe and happy! umbonise Ubuntu bhuti wam."

Mfana Ka'Mseshi shared:

"In South Africa, we talk to our fellow policemen, they know it's tough out here 😂"

Iam_Khothi_s_dad said:

"Welcome home, sis makoti🥰... please don't go back, we have a lot of things wrong here, but a sense of freedom is higher than in the USA, and y'all deserve that."

American makoti's joyful moment during traditional wedding

Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful interracial wedding captured the hearts of social media users, showcasing a vibrant blend of American, Mexican, and South African cultures as the US bride and her family arrived in Mzansi for their wedding.

The scenes were shared across two viral videos by the groom, who posted them on his TikTok account @faffytragos, garnering massive views and hundreds of congratulatory comments.

The first video, captioned by the groom, showed him arriving home to a scene of pure happiness with his American fiancée, her family, and friends. The interracial couple stood next to a car as the groom's family welcomed them in the best South African way, through a vibrant, traditional song and dance.

Source: Briefly News