A South African woman posted a TikTok video showing people her experience going to another African country

The lady posted a detailed vlog about a recent trip she took to visit Mozambique by road, using public transport

Online users were amazed after the woman shared the cost of taking a trip to a neighbouring country

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A woman posted a TikTok video about travelling beyond South Africa's borders. The lady decided to go to Mozambique, and she shared a cost breakdown.

A woman booked a bus to Maputo and shared her experience. Image: @agang_nkuna

Source: UGC

Many people felt that the lady shared a helpful video on 19 March 2026. The woman went into detail about what to expect when travelling to Mozambique.

In a video on TikTok by @agang_nkuna showed people that she was going to Mozambique to enjoy a weekend. The lady took a bus that only cost her R550. The woman showed it was City Link, and she described it as a luxury coach. She was able to get coffee while waiting for the bus at a pitstop. The 10-hour trip included a complimentary sandwich and water. The City Link includes Wi-Fi on board. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by Mozambique road trip

Many people felt that the video of the woman on her way to Mozambique was useful. Viewers were inspired after seeing that an international holiday is achievable on a budget. Read the comments below:

Mozambique looked good to South Africans as a holiday destination. Image: Sinal Multimedia / Pexel

Source: UGC

tlhogi000 was curious about safety in Mozambique:

"Considering doing this yaz🤔Is it safe to travel alone as a woman?"

Agang Nkuna | Travel Africa, the creator, replied:

"It’s my second time in Maputo, and I loved it. It’s safe I solo travel. Also, they don’t speak English, mostly Portuguese, so I got a lot of help navigating the country despite them not understanding me🤭"

BabyLove was amazed:

"So for R550 I can go to the beach for the day.. it's super cheap😳"

hulie_wamadakani shared:

"Yoh 10 hours 😭😭😭buses aren't all that, but it gets you there stress-free. By car, it’s 5 hours from Johannesburg."

Tlhago Khumo was moved:

"A bus takes intervals for refreshing and buying food. The pick-ups in between as well. So the 10 hours make sense."

Zozii said:

"Going to Maputo is cheaper than travelling from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape 😭"

Ben Ntokozo Xaba appreciated the video:

"Ow I miss Mozambique 🥰 Went there December, it was heaven!! GOD 😊😊"

Thangane shared:

"It's not bad, the bus and the hours are like you are travelling to East London, so it's not bad at all🥰"

Mpho_Ngwatladi added:

"If I can travel from Johannesburg to the Eastern Cape by bus, then I can go to Maputo. Let me go get my passport."

Other Briefly News about travelling

People were interested in seeing a South African woman sharing her experience of going to Zimbabwe by road.

A group of friends gave people a look at how much it cost them to go to Mozambique, and it was affordable.

Two friends gave people a cost breakdown of their Mauritius trip, and many people were delighted.

Source: Briefly News