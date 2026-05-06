A London traveller’s Khayelitsha visit is sparking debate after she challenges how townships are usually portrayed online

Her day includes unexpected stops at local businesses and community projects that reshape what viewers think they know

The video pulls in mixed reactions as audiences discuss safety concerns, lived reality, and changing narratives

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Leia visited some communities in the township. Image: @leiadominique/TikTok, LeiaTravels/Facebook

Source: UGC

A woman from London is trending after sharing a video of her day in Khayelitsha, showing a more real and positive side of the township. The Instagram video posted by traveller, @leiadominique on 22 April 2026, focuses more on the people and their stories, not just fear.

Leia starts by saying many videos make townships look scary on purpose. Instead, she wanted to show the people, history and daily life in Khayelitsha.

"I was told it was a “no-go zone” by so many, yet it’s a functioning township with schools, hospitals, businesses, police stations, and everyday life."

She visited some communities and businesses in the area. Image: @leiadominique

Source: TikTok

In the video, She stops at Siki’s Coffee, a small business started in a garage. The owner used to be a dishwasher and worked his way up. Locals in the comments say he’s well respected and doing great work. She also says she learned more about apartheid and how these areas were created.

She also visits the Khayelitsha Cycling Academy, which helps young girls through sport and education. The group helps fight teenage pregnancy and gives girls better chances in life. The video includes walking through the streets, meeting people and eating local food. She says the food felt like a home-cooked meal and the community was warm and welcoming.

"This is a side of the city you don't always see, and it's long overdue that we start showing it properly."

View the Instagram post below:

Gets mixed reactions online

Some people loved the video and said it shows the truth about township life. Others warned that some areas are still dangerous and shouldn’t be ignored. Still, there were viewers who noted the impact of the video on peoples view of Khayelitsha.

This is what Mzansi had to say on @leiadominique's page:

sivan_travelsgreen said:

"I visited an amazing community run garden in Khayelitsha. Wish I would have known about the places you visited too when I was there. I did try Siki’s coffee at Curiocity though and it was 👌🏼"

real_newyorker wrote:

"Thank you for sharing this. I visited a township in 2010, but at the time I felt like it was disrespectful to do so. (Comparatively, it would be disrespectful for ppl to come to NY & want to “experience the projects”). But I did ask our guide about this and he said the same thing - they want to share their stories and learn ours. So I eased up. You’re doing something wonderful by framing township tours this way. Keep it going! 🙏🏽🙌🏽"

mavthatguy exclaimed:

"I see your work, challenging the typical tourism narrative and all, I live in Siki's neighborhood, guy is a proper local hero, respect!🫡🔥"

catsandise added:

"Yes 🙌 Thank you for showing this vibrant community and the reality!"

More Briefly News Stories on townships

A content creator compared what R1 million buys in a township versus a suburb, sparking debate as many South Africans argued the township property offered better space and value, while others questioned safety and location differences.

A video of Helen Zille eating pap and vleis in a township sparked mixed reactions online, with some seeing it as a genuine attempt to connect with locals and others calling it a staged PR stunt.

The former CEO of Mxit reflects on how he built and ran South Africa’s once-popular messaging app, and how he now focuses on using technology to improve connectivity in underserved communities.

Source: Briefly News