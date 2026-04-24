A South African content creator compared what a R1 million property budget can realistically get you in a township versus a suburban area, sparking widespread debate online

The video showed that township buyers could afford a spacious four-bedroom home with a large yard, while suburban buyers might only secure a smaller two-bedroom townhouse with added monthly levies and rates

Social media users weighed in with strong opinions on value, lifestyle, and long-term investment, with many questioning whether space or location matters more in today’s property market

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There’s something about property that always gets people talking, especially when it comes down to value for money. Space, lifestyle, status, security, everyone weighs these differently. Some people want big yards and room to breathe, others want convenience and controlled estates. But when you put two options side by side with the same price tag, that’s when the real debates begin. Suddenly, it’s not just about preference anymore; it’s about what truly feels worth it.

The picture on the left showed a township house on sale for R1 million. Image: king.listing

Source: Instagram

A content creator, @king.listing, posted a video on 23 April 2026 comparing what R1 million can get you in a township versus a suburb in South Africa, and it quickly got people talking. In the township example, the budget stretched much further, showing a spacious four-bedroom house with a large yard, offering room for extensions, parking, and even additional structures. The property reflected what many would consider freedom: space to grow, fewer restrictions, and more control over the land.

On the other hand, the suburban option painted a very different picture. For the same R1 million, buyers were shown a smaller two-bedroom townhouse, often within a complex. While it came with perks like security and managed surroundings, it also included monthly levies and rates, something that sparked further discussion about long-term affordability.

Property value comparison divides South Africans online

The contrast by the real estate agent highlighted more than just property sizes. It tapped into deeper conversations about lifestyle choices in South Africa, whether people prioritise space and independence or security and convenience.

Some argued that township properties offer unmatched value and flexibility, especially for families. Others pointed out the benefits of suburban living, including safety, infrastructure, and access to amenities. Most South Africans in the comments said they'd rather purchase a small house in the suburbs where safety is a priority, than a bigger house in the townships where safety is not guaranteed.

A real estate expert on the left discussed what drives property sales in South Africa. Image: king.listing

Source: Instagram

Check out the Instagram video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

G92newman said:

“The safer option.”

Pieterse Samuel said:

“The difference is that the township is illegally built.”

Tbh_its_just_dior said:

“Township.”

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Source: Briefly News