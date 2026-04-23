A Limpopo town is emerging as a top property hotspot with escalating home prices driven by a certain lifestyle demand

Both local and international buyers are enticed by Hoedspruit's estates, luxury homes, and wildlife experiences

The limited housing supply and shifting preferences sustain a strong property market despite economic challenges

Hoedspruit is seeing a rise in buyer demand for its properties. Image: @Origins 22 - Genealogy & History/Facebook, Getty images

Source: UGC

A small, quaint town in Limpopo is quietly turning into one of South Africa’s hottest property hotspots, with prices climbing rapidly as buyers flock to its scenic lifestyle. Not everyone in Mzansi is pleased, though.

The post on The South African's Facebook page on 22 April 2026 claims that Hoedspruit, known for its wildlife estates and bushveld charm, has seen property prices skyrocket in recent years. Homes that once sold for under R2 million are now going for more than R3.5 million, showing a rise in demand for lifestyle-driven living. The town’s growth has been fueled by buyers looking to escape busy cities and invest in secure estates surrounded by nature.

Buyers chasing bushveld-luxury lifestyle

According to Pam Golding Properties, Hoedspruit’s appeal is in its luxury homes, wildlife experiences, and relaxed pace of life. The area attracts 60% local buyers and 40% international buyers who mostly enjoy living near game reserves while still enjoying modern features and facilities. High-end properties in exclusive estates are also seeing strong interest, with some homes fetching tens of millions.

Limited supply keeps prices rising

Despite economic pressures affecting other parts of the country, Hoedspruit’s property market has remained standing. Limited stock and growing demand continue to push prices up, making it one of the top performers in South Africa’s real estate sector. The trend is believed to be likely to continue as more buyers prioritise lifestyle and security over city living.

Briefly News has reached out to property experts about the possible effects of rising prices on residents middle-class families, and workers in the area. The article will be updated as soon as a response is available.

South Africans react to the boom

The sharp rise in prices has created conversations online, with many South Africans taking to The South African's Facebook page to voice their surprise at how expensive property in the small town has become. Others shared their disapproval and thoughts.

View the Facebook post below:

This is what SA had to say:

Gary Kegel said:

"Sounds good but, but I'll stay in Joburg, thanks."

Merle Bratusha wrote:

"Not so quiet anymore."

Henk N Shaz Teunissen claimed:

"Won't take long before these properties become worthless, not many of the government can read, but they will be informed by the few that can."

Makgalemele Karabo Irvan added:

"The weather is too hot there."

Cherée van Seventer shared her thoughts:

"Hoedspruit for sure. Does not cater to middle-class people at all. It's actually ridiculous how people use it for their own greed. It's blatantly outrageous just because foreigners are here. Have never seen so many people get so greedy for money."

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Source: Briefly News