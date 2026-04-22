A North American tourist shares her contrasting expectations and reality of life in South Africa through pictures

South Africans strongly pushed back on claims that elephants roaming freely or casual wildlife encounters are normal occurrences

The video had people debating food and lifestyle perceptions, with locals challenging simplified takes on South African cuisine and culture

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Michelle Biase's TikTok showed a scenic and wildlife experience. Image: @michellebiase/Instagram, @michellebiase/TikTok

Source: UGC

A North American tourist has gained attention on TikTok after sharing her experience of South Africa. Her take on local life, though, has left many South Africans questioning their own country.

Posted by @michellebiase on 21 April 2026, the video showcases scenic SA spots, from beaches and lush landscapes to game reserves and city food, alongside her “culture shock” captions. The content creator experienced finding seeds in fruit, sudden weather changes, cocktails not being a big thing, food tasting more real, and seeing elephants. But opinions online varied, especially as she described walking near elephants as a part of normal life in South Africa.

The tourist compared North America with her SA experience. Image: @michellebiase/TikTok

Source: TikTok

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The difference between daily life and tourism was clear.

While the video showcased South Africa’s beautiful wildlife and landscapes, it also initiated a conversation about how visitors experience a place differently from how it’s actually lived from day to day by its citizens. The contrast between the comments and her post proved that a short visit to a country can paint a very different picture of a place that most residents couldn’t relate to.

South Africans didn’t hold back in the comments.

Many commenters took to @michellebiase's TikTok page and dismissed the claim of elephants as a common experience, as unrealistic; others joked about the fruit and weather post, a few disagreed with the cocktail's take, and some suggested the creator likely only experienced tourist-focused areas.

Watch the TikTok video below:

This is what SA had to say:

Afrodye_t said:

"Where in the city did you see an elephant standing behind someone?"

Khosi replied:

"How is seeing elephants normal when we never even see them thina?"

Prudyy Tumi Molefi added:

"How is that 'normal'? The only time we get to see elephants is when we visit game reserves or zoos....we don't have elephants walking behind us randomly."

B.e.e wrote:

"I’m 32, have never seen an elephant in real time, but that’s apparently NORMAL? Which South Africa is this?"

Jamie said:

"In CT, we have too many cocktails and a lack of elephants roaming; I need to visit this SA."

VeeBee🇿🇦 reacted:

"Welcome!! 💕💕💕🥰🥰"

Nathi questioned:

"What do you mean food tastes like food 🤔"

More Briefly News stories on travelling

A viral TikTok shows tourists interacting closely with lions during a safari experience in South Africa, sparking mixed reactions online as viewers were both amazed and alarmed by how relaxed the encounter appeared.

Tourists shared mixed reactions to SA, with some highlighting beauty, wildlife, and unique experiences, while others focused on culture shock moments.

Tourists exploring an informal settlement in South Africa had some users questioning the experience, while others criticised it as a limited view of township life and poverty.

Wildlife-focused clips, including safari-style encounters and viewing animals in controlled environments, were framed as part of the “authentic SA experience” for visitors.

Source: Briefly News