South Africa has become a popular tourist spot for people around the world because of its many alluring features

Tons of foreigners have recorded videos about their experience in the country and have tons of interesting things to share

Briefly News has put together five stories from passionate visitors who have had a lot to say about Mzansi

Tons of tourists have had many positive things to share about South Africa. Images: theafrofuturist_, mattventure

Tourists have a soft spot for South Africa, and the wave of digital nomads and foreigners sharing their thoughts about the country is proof of this. Many people have travelled from developed nations like the US love sharing what South Africa is like.

American man awe-struck by SA mall

An American man was incredibly passionate about his experience through a South African "mall" and gushed over how clean and shiny everything was. The gent, TikTokker mattventure, was so surprised by how well-functioning South African shopping malls were and compared them to how they were back in the US.

People had a lot to say about his rude pointing, however, but most understood that he was a little too excited.

See the clip here.

American tourist stunned by unisex public restrooms

A TikTokker named @coming4africa shared his interesting experience of using public restrooms in South Africa for the first time. Like many other Americans, the man compares how things are done back in his home country to Mzansi. He said he didn't want to make the mistake of heading into the wrong bathroom.

Most South Africans agreed with what he had to say, but many pointed out that he could have done it differently.

See the clip here.

American review of five experiences in SA annoys locals

TikTokker healthgirlgonevir from the US shared a few different things about South Africa, and people across Mzansi weren't happy with what she had to say. People didn't like the fact that she obsessed over how cheap everything is in the country. She said that she tried dating on Tinder, but the app didn't work because 57% of the women cheat.

South Africans were not happy with her description of the country and stated that it felt like an advertisement.

See the picture post here.

People from America can't stop talking about how unique of an experience South Africa is. Image: Elizabeth Fernandez

American man reacts to shopping experience in SA mall

A US TikTokker named theafrofuturist_ couldn't stop complimenting Menlyn Mall when he gave the place a visit. He spoke about how the mall was a decade ahead of the ones found within the US. He talked about how he got lost in the mall and shared how he was walking in circles. Other than that, he was completely blown away when he found a car dealership inside.

See the clip here.

UK lady living in Cape Town brags about house price

A UK woman living in Cape Town couldn't believe that her house was priced the same as a two-bedroom home in London. She loved the price difference, but many South Africans felt like she was part of the property problem in the city. Several foreigners commented on TikTokker mikayladeg video about how cheap housing is in SA.

