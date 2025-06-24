A proudly Afrikaans-speaking lady working in the US showed off her fancy neighbourhood, full of big homes and quiet spots, catching much attention online

The pretty video shared on TikTok gave people a lovely peek into a luxurious way of American life during a sunny weekend

Social media users showed great admiration for the fancy houses and felt truly charmed by the calm, safe and peaceful vibe

While getting back home from taking a walk, an Afrikaner woman living in the US showed off her gorgeous home and her neighbourhood. Image: @rhonab13

Source: TikTok

A local woman who has made America her home shared a video of her house and her neighbourhood, with not a single home fenced - a sign of little to no community fear.

The clip shared by TikTok user @rhonab13 attracted many views, likes, and comments from social media users who could not stop admiring her home and its peaceful atmosphere.

The luxurious home's outdoor showoff

The video starts with a lovely view of the calm, green housing area, making you feel peaceful straight away. Big, good-looking houses line both sides of the quiet road, showing off their neat gardens and modern styles. In the background, you can hear quiet chats, making you feel really part of it as the camera slowly moves around, showing each big, new unfenced house in all its glory and the green front grass. The short film truly feels like a nice walk through a perfect suburb, making viewers feel like they are there.

TikTok user @rhonab13 then moves the camera to show a new house being built close by. This shows the area is still growing and attracting big, expensive luxury homes. In her Afrikaans voiceover, she says they had guests visiting for the weekend, so she decided to go for a walk and enjoy the lovely view with everyone. She also compliments the houses around them and adds that it is a blessing to live there.

All the homes shown in the video had no fence, leaving online users to speculate that there was no crime in the area. Image: @rhonab13

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the woman's video

Social media users in the comments were surprised by how calm and upscale the area seemed. Many said it felt like something from a foreign film, while lots of others openly wished they could live somewhere just as calm and nice. Some individuals praised @rhonab13 for sharing something so simple, but also very inspiring.

Others pointed out it wasn't just about showing off money. Instead, it gave viewers a lovely moment to get away from their daily lives for a bit and enjoy dreaming, showing how simple but powerful and inspiring content can be.

User @Luke shared:

"Nee wat? Ek soek n heining. Netnou sny ek my buurman se gras (No, what? I'm looking for a fence. Right now I'm cutting my neighbour's grass)."

User @heidi said:

"You don't need to lock, nor do you need cameras. It's America."

User @ced asked:

"People, so you're telling me there's no crime over there?"

User @Felicia shared:

"Ag nee America glad nie veilig nie. Daar is laas week politician en haar man dood geskiet, en dis een van talle stories. Europe is veilig en Asia maar definitely nie USA nie. Wees versigtig is dai army vet al gevind wat sy 3 dogters dood gemaak het hys mos op die vlug (Oh no America is not safe at all. Last week, a politician and her husband were shot dead, and that's one of many stories. Europe is safe and Asia and not the USA. Be careful, that army guy who killed his 3 daughters has already been found, he's on the run."

User @CG 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:

"Skoon veilig Rustig Netjies lys gaan aan (Clean, safe, quiet, neat. The list goes on)."

User @Denise George asked:

"Can you rebuild your house with brick 🧱 or must all the houses be wood 🪵 and stay as is?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners

An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup.

An Oranian man shared that a delegate from their town was preparing to travel to America to meet Donald Trump and share their grievances about issues concerning their town and land.

An Afrikaner farmer in the US on an H2A visa gave his followers a tour of his massive home, a beautiful four-bedroom house and his ride.

Source: Briefly News