A video about the upcoming Orania delegation trip to America to meet Donald Trump sparked widespread discussion online

The clip details how Orania representatives planned to strengthen their ties with American supporters amid global attention on Afrikaners

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some backing the movement while others felt it was unnecessary, sparking debates on politics and identity

A man shared that Oranian delegates will be travelling to America to discuss their problems in SA. Image: @oraniabeweging

People will always chase opportunities, but some moves leave Mzansi shocked. The Oranian Movement and Representative Council are making headlines for their planned trip to America.

A video shared on TikTok by @oraniabeweging revealed that a delegation from Orania was set to travel to the US to meet Donald Trump to strengthen their ties, leaving social media users in two ways.

Orania group plans US trip to meet Donald Trump

In the video, the man stresses the importance of solidifying support from American allies, claiming that the world's attention is currently on Afrikaners. As a minority group, the man acknowledges that it would be a loss not to take advantage of the global spotlight to get recognition and voice out their issues to receive help from their American friends.

He finishes the clip by thanking those supporting them acknowledging the financial burden of international travelling costs, and asking for those willing to donate for the group's travelling arrangements to do so.

SA reacts to Oranian's US visit plans

The clip left social media users with so much to say. Some backed the trip, saying Oranians had the right to fight for their belief and connect with global supporters.

Others felt they were taking things too far, telling them to leave and not come back. The clip fuelled debates about race, politics, and national identity.

A man shared details of where to donate from international travel arrangements for delegates from Orania. Image: @oraniabeweging

Use @Julian 🇿🇦 said:

"Remember when they told us all that "they're just a small group that wants to be left alone" now they're crying under the presence of strength to other nations."

User @PurpleHaze added:

"I'm an English-speaking white South African and I fully support Oranja and its people. Leave them alone to live their best life without hateful people interfering. They must definitely visit the USA to get help."

User @Sydney shared:

"You should all move to America. For the sake of real white South Africans. Please leave and leave us South African-loving white South Africans here."

User @Martin Clifford said:

"They haven't got a case. They are going to harm the excellent work done by Afriforum."

User @Nicolaas Prinsloo 🇿🇦🇺🇲 commented:

"If a delegation like that were to visit Washington and somehow associate with Trump, the media would likely spin it negatively, framing him as endorsing their separatist ideals."

User @_princ3 asked:

"Is the Afriforum aware💀?"

