An excited tourist shared what he thought was "the most expensive street in South Africa" with his followers

The gent shared some details about the Clifton area in Cape Town and the type of views people get from their properties

Netizens had some mixed opinions about the place with many foreigners wondering why only a few black people owned houses there

A tourist shared some facts about "the most expensive street" in SA and netizens had much to say about it. Images: Steven Ndukwu

Source: Facebook

After visiting the Clifton area with his friend, a joyful tourist was eager to share information and his opinions on what he believes is the "most expensive street in South Africa." The man explained that Camps Bay can be seen from the area and described a property.

Views from the South

Facebook user Steven Ndukwu shared his experience on the road with netizens who discussed how expensive it is to live in the area. Many foreigners discussed why black South Africans weren't the owners of the properties on the street which resulted in some locals getting into a back-and-forth about home ownership.

See the video below:

A man of many travels

Steven shares a lot of content about what he gets up to and all the interesting adventures he has. The first clip you see on his Facebook profile is him boarding a private jet and eating a fancy meal. Another clip shows him sharing different reasons why you should go to Namibia while another shows him getting dangerously close to an elephant.

The tourist has many pictures and videos of his adventures. Image: Steven Ndukwu

Source: Facebook

Netizens had a lot to say about Cape Town with most people discussing how pricey the area is and property ownership.

Read the comments below:

Prince Forester said:

"Imagine coming to South Africa to show us South Africa 😑"

Meyga Moroke mentioned:

"I see many comments talking about how black South Africans do not own any of those properties. Lol south Africa has the most black millionaires. And yes they do own some of those properties."

Nicholas Takunda commented:

"Coming from Nigeria to show them their country relax broo 😂"

Brian Mokaya asked:

"Now people living in those mansions, how do they get there with that steep slope?"

Mbadamana Simphiwe posted:

"It's bloody expensive imagine a single-car parking space at one of the apartments along Victoria Road costs about a million."

Gadimang Lawrance shared:

"Black South Africans most of them prefer doing business there... They buy mansions and rent them out..."

Prince Khumalo said:

"I love Camps Bay and always want to own a holiday home there when things get settled in SA."

Source: Briefly News