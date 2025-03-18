A couple all the way from Zimbabwe shared the first meal they had together in Cape Town to the amusement of netizens

The pair are popular content creators on Facebook and post videos and pics of what they get up to in life

Folks across the internet were entertained by the clip and posted some jokes about the pregnant lady

A Zim couple had their first meal in Cape Town and netizens found it entertaining. Images: Tytie

Netizens were left entertained after a couple hailing from Zimbabwe posted the first meal they had together while in Cape Town. The short clip shows the pair eating a traditional meal shared on two plates with commenters pointing out that the woman was quite hungry.

Ride or die

The video was posted on their Tytie Facebook account where the couple shared their content to their 2.3 million followers. The clip was posted with a caption that read:

"Our first meal in Cape Town after spending almost the rest of our life in Zimbabwe."

The simple video shows the two eating a very hearty meal together in their new place in Cape Town.

See the video below:

Living up life together

The married couple has spent a lot of time together and loves posting about what they get up to. Some posts are about the man showing his love for his wife and other clips show how pregnancy is treating the woman. In another video similar to the one above, the couple expresses how happy they were to return to Mzansi.

The Zim couple shares how much they love each other throughout their profile. Image: MoMo Productions

The pair have a very dedicated fan base that comments on the many things the couple get up to. Netizens had some tongue-in-cheek comments to share and welcomed the Zim couple back with open arms.

Read the comments below:

Fhatuwani Mathiba asked:

"Almost the rest of your life in Zimbabwe? But it was few days."

Laurah Laurah mentioned:

"I’m sure your short clothes miss you. Welcome back."

Bella Viola commented:

"You make me happy with your food. l like it, even when l have a month without eating sadza."

Catie the Analyst posted:

"The meal should be balanced for a pregnant woman please."

Great hope furnitures asked:

"Who is watching this video with an empty stomach this night?"

Rebecca Reneilwe Bapela said:

"Tjooo those food are very 🔥 hot. I'm happy you have arrived safely to Cape Town. To God be the glory."

Samuel Zambasa mentioned:

"Welcome couple. Though you forgot to pray before taking the meal."

Melody Rukwengo commented:

"I feel pity for this pap 😂"

