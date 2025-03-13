A lady showcased her dad's hilarious antics after she gave him her phone in a video making rounds online

The stunner's TikTok footage sparked a buzz and it gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some shared their thoughts

In an adorable display of playful antics, a woman left her father with her phone, only to find him perplexed by his inner child-like behaviour.

A lady revealed that she left her phone with her father and showcased his hilarious inner child antics that amused online users. Image: @ vee looner

Source: TikTok

Woman leaves dad with phone, displays inner child antics

The hilarious video was posted by the lady under the handle @__vee___looner on TikTok and it has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens laughing and reminiscing about the fun they have with their parents.

@__vee___looner shared that she handed her father her phone, and little did she know he had other plans. The woman's dad took a whole lot of videos with funny filters as he channelled in his inner child antics which his daughter placed on display.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The footage, which quickly went viral, shows the father's funny faces, which left South Africans cracking up in laughter.

It gathered loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments. The clip not only sparked amusement but also reminded many of the joy that comes from embracing one’s playful side and the special bond shared between parents and their children.

Watch the wholesome video below:

Netizens react to father and daughter moment

As the video spread across social media, Mzansi's online community couldn't get enough of the heartwarming father-daughter moment. Many people flooded the comments section with messages about how their parents reacted similarly when they had similar playful moments.

Jayjay said:

"I was respectfully on my own now see me."

Silvia sly added:

"Wow I wish the same relationship between my kids and their dad, I never got a chance."

Oltharvee expressed:

"At least you found yours doing that..some of us he would have been going through my messages."

Style Like _Merab wrote:

"His inner child is happy."

Cynthiadaisy3 was stunned:

"You left your dad with your phone."

Lynn commented:

"From tonight I can’t live without your dad. How is my love your dad."

User:

"He is too funny."

A woman left her phone with her dad and showcased his hilarious inner child antics that amused SA. Image: @vee looner

Source: TikTok

The importance of a father and daughter relationship

According to Your Teen Magazine, when a dad is present in his daughter's life, they create a positive father-daughter relationship which is extremely valuable. Strong ties to their fathers help young women succeed academically, feel better about themselves, and choose better partners.

More father and daughter stories from Briefly News

Source: Briefly News