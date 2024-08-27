Mzansi Hun’s Heartwarming Video of Styling Wig on Her Dad’s Head Leaves SA Peeps in Their Feelings
- A young babe and her father left many people in their feelings in a clip making rounds online
- The footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
- The online community reacted to the hun's content as they flocked to the comments section to gush over the duo
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
One lady and her father left many online users with warm and fuzzy feelings, and the clip went viral.
Woman puts a wig on her dad's head and styles it
The clip posted by TikTok user @flamingo_zee1 on the video platform shows a young hun straightening her wig, which she placed on her father's head as she tried to style it.
@flamingo_zee1's footage captured the attention of many, gearing over 591K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication. While taking to TikTok, the hun simply said:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"I’m definitely my daddy’s baby."
Watch the video below:
People love the father-and-daughter duo
The social media users were in awe of the dad and his daughter as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages.
BadAssMom said:
"The way he is so unbothered."
Sas1986 added:
"So glad I chose an amazing husband and father for my baby girl."
User expressed:
"I pray God blesses me with this type of husband for my children."
KaLugaju commented:
"Cries in daddy issues this is so beautiful to watch."
Addy wrote:
"One thing I have noted your parents were ready for family and parenting struuu ni happy and have healthy relations yazi."
Durban dad dances with his sons in video, SA thinks the math isn’t matching
Briefly News previously reported that a video of a dad dancing with his sons left many people in Mzansi confused and curious simultaneously.
One gent in Durban who goes by the TikTok handle @andile_.n showed off how his father, along with him and his brother, busted off some impressive dance moves. In the clip, the man revealed to his viewers that the gentleman standing in the middle was his father, and online users could not believe it.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za