A young babe and her father left many people in their feelings in a clip making rounds online

The footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted to the hun's content as they flocked to the comments section to gush over the duo

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One lady and her father left many online users with warm and fuzzy feelings, and the clip went viral.

A lady styled her wig on her father's head in a TikTok video. Image: @flamingo_zee1

Source: TikTok

Woman puts a wig on her dad's head and styles it

The clip posted by TikTok user @flamingo_zee1 on the video platform shows a young hun straightening her wig, which she placed on her father's head as she tried to style it.

@flamingo_zee1's footage captured the attention of many, gearing over 591K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication. While taking to TikTok, the hun simply said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I’m definitely my daddy’s baby."

Watch the video below:

People love the father-and-daughter duo

The social media users were in awe of the dad and his daughter as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages.

BadAssMom said:

"The way he is so unbothered."

Sas1986 added:

"So glad I chose an amazing husband and father for my baby girl."

User expressed:

"I pray God blesses me with this type of husband for my children."

KaLugaju commented:

"Cries in daddy issues this is so beautiful to watch."

Addy wrote:

"One thing I have noted your parents were ready for family and parenting struuu ni happy and have healthy relations yazi."

Durban dad dances with his sons in video, SA thinks the math isn’t matching

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a dad dancing with his sons left many people in Mzansi confused and curious simultaneously.

One gent in Durban who goes by the TikTok handle @andile_.n showed off how his father, along with him and his brother, busted off some impressive dance moves. In the clip, the man revealed to his viewers that the gentleman standing in the middle was his father, and online users could not believe it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News