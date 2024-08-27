A man flexed how his young dad dances with them in a TikTok video that is making rounds online

The gents went viral on social media, and the clip gained massive traction, gathering loads of views

People were not convinced that the father was breaking it down the dance floor with his boys as he looked way too "young"

A video of a dad dancing with his sons left many people in Mzansi confused and curious simultaneously.

A father danced with his sons in a TikTok video, and SA was unconvinced. Image: @andile_.n

Durban dad dances with his sons in a video

One gent in Durban who goes by the TikTok handle @andile_.n showed off how his father, along with him and his brother, busted off some impressive dance moves.

In the clip, the man revealed to his viewers that the gentleman standing in the middle was his father, and online users could not believe it. The footage captured the attention of many, clocking over 803K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

The man captioned his post saying:

"Benefits of a double teenage pregnancy."

Watch the video of the gents breaking it down the dance floor below:

Mzansi is not conceived by the gents

South Africans flooded the comments section to express their thoughts on the clip, with many pointing out that the maths did not match and some cracked jokes.

Sanele Tshabangu said:

"Thats not your dad."

KhensyBossbabe01 added:

"Somehow, I find that hard to believe."

Pookie wrote:

"Why is no one talking about how smooth they're with the dance."

Bertha praiselela

"Wait, how old are you two, and how old is he..my brain is not braining."

To which they responded by saying:

"Me and my brother are turning 20, he had us both from separate moms when he was 19."

Niamantè commented:

"I believe you because after you teach a parent a move, they over do it to look cool."

User simply said:

"It can't be your father."

