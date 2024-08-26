Mzansi pupils went viral online after they showcased their impressive dance moves in a video

The clip grabbed the attention of many, gathering over 1.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the leaners' moves

School girls set the interest ablaze with their dance moves in a video making rounds on social media.

Schoolgirls unveiled their killer dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @incapableofbeingcapable

Source: TikTok

Schoolgirls dance video goes viral

These young ladies are not just baddies in their academics but also on the dance floor. The huns flexed their impressive dance moves, which wowed many people in South Africa.

The footage shared by TikTok user @incapableofbeingcapable shows the school girls dressed in their uniforms and on their blazers; the stunners had so many badges that amazed netizens. The huns went on to showcase their fire moves, and the clip became a viral hit on the video platform.

Within a few days of its publication, @incapableofbeingcapable's video received over 1.7 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People love the school girls' duo

The young girls' dance video entertained the online community, which rushed to the comments section to gush over their killer moves.

Tibby said:

"Proud of your academic achievements, girls. Keep it up and keep motivating one another."

Mansenzido added:

"Love the blazer badges. well done, girls."

Omuhle_zee wrote:

"Beauty, brains and a dash of baddie."

Tsh Warelo commented:

"Now that’s a duo!!"

B gushed over the huns, saying:

"You guys are literally twinning. Wow."

South African schoolgirl shows off her amapiano dance moves in a TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady impressed people with her killer dance moves in a video making rounds on social media.

The footage shared by @mini.enhle0 on TikTok shows the young lady dancing in her home's kitchen, dressed in her school uniform. As the girl danced, her grandfather walked past her and smiled behind her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News