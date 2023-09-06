A viral TikTok video shows two young children dancing next to each other, and many were entertained

Online peeps were delighted as they watched the little girls do the most on stage, with bystanders cheering

Netizens could not stop raving about the talented young dancers who were coming up with a dance routine

A video shows little girls who were dancing up a storm. People who watched the children were thoroughly entertained.

Johannesburg students were dancing and made an amapiano routine on the spot, which was a hit with the crowd and netizens. Image: @mellow_simelane

Source: TikTok

Mzansi netizens were entertained, and the video received over 29 000 likes. Hundreds of peeps commented, raving about the girls.

Joburg pupils dance up a storm for crowd

In a video posted by @mellow_simelane, two girls were grooving to Habibi (Quantum Sound) by Sizwe Nineteen. In the video, they were moving in sync while showing each other different moves.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi stan 2 girls' fancy footwork

Online users could not help but rave about the little girls' dancing. Many were impressed that they could keep up with each other.

K said:

"Talent ke talent."

Xristina morales wrote:

"They both did great."

Oasis_tee commented:

"The tambula from baby girl in the dress is too smooth."

Nandi.gay added:

"I also dance like this when I’m sitting."

LeratoSetlhabetsi gushed:

"Why am I seeing lil Cardi B on the girl with the school uniform."

TikTok video of talented kid dancers entertaining SA

People love to see talented dancers, especially when they are kids. Two kids were dancing to amapiano at school, and many were entertained.

Source: Briefly News