A schoolgirl took part in a Pretoria dance craze and went viral on TikTok as she did the most on the beat

The energetic dance left many people impressed as she put on a lit show while she was in her school uniform

Online users could not help but be blown away by the student's epic moves on the Bacardi beat

A video of a young girl dancing her heart out went viral. Online peeps could not help but applaud as the lady completely nailed one of the latest trending dances called Bacardi on TikTok.

A schoolgirl in Pretoria did the Bacardi dance and went viral on TikTok. Image: TikTok/realkentofpitori012/Getty Images/Gulshan Khan/NoSystem images

Source: Getty Images

The video got lots of attention as it got nearly 100 000 likes. Many people commented on the video to express their admiration for the schoolgirl's talent.

Pretoria schoolgirl sets dance floor alight with lit moves on TikTok

A video on TikTok shows a girl dancing in her school uniform. The girl was doing a viral dance, originally from Pretoria, called the Bacardi dance. Watch the full video of the schoolgirl serving on the dance floor:

South Africans react to school girl's viral Pretoria dance

Online users love to see South African school kids do the most on the dance floor. People praised the girl for nailing the popular dance, while others worried she was missing school.

thabo2513 commented:

"Ungdansela kamnandi. [She really dances well.]"

Eilrahc Black commented:

"Dancing Bacardi in a school uniform should be a crime offense."

user9491478375316 commented:

"Do not think they learn at school, that is what they do, dodging classes."

Pules ROD commented:

"I'm am from Soweto, but I love Bacardi with all my heart."

user2935693118767 commented:

"l wish l was a Soulth African."

Kg0m0tsoM commented:

"Best female Bacardi dancer in South Africa."

