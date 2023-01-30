A student went viral on Facebook for doing the most in class with peers watching his shenanigans

The student was dancing and having the time of his life and people were amused by his display of undeniable talent

The viral sensation had online users marvelling at how moving to the beat came naturally to him

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A school kid went viral for showing off his dance moves in the classroom. The video was a hit as people were in awe of his amazing dance moves.

A South African learner put on a performance during school that went viral on Facebook. Image: Pistolishotgun

Source: Facebook

The video on Facebook attracted a lot of attention as people were impressed by the kid's dance talent. Many people flooded the comments with compliments for the young man.

Facebook video goes viral as school kid busts lit moves

One entertaining clip on shows a kid bringing the house down by dancing in class. Online users were thoroughly amused by the elite performance he put on for his classmates. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans react to seeing schoolboy's talent

Mzansi school kids are known for having the best dance moves. People could not stop raving about how smooth the boy was on the dance floor. Netizens were amazed to see his effortlessness.

Edet Udo commented:

"In my days in secondary school. These set of people are very intelligent. If you follow them to play, you will know yourself after the exam."

Bayanda Junior commented:

"That lil touch on the girl's waist, my boy was nervous as hell."

Afika Afika commented:

"These are the people who make school nice."

Vii Sivuyile commented:

"This one is the real deal and they are used to him. Look at how everyone is minding their own business."

Dave Nation commented:

"I love his last reaction after grabbing her waist. I felt his feelings."

Spheth'sihle Sphethelo Mathabela commented:

"This one is just an entertainer, he doesn't do school work."

Letlhogonolo Ndlovu commented:

"That first guy he is holding is not in a good mood."

Woman's lit moves for dance-off against SA school kids have peeps in stitches

Briefly News previously reported that one woman had people amused after showing that she stays ready to have a dance battle with South African school kids. The TikTokker shared a video of herself making sure that her moves were up to par by practising with Hamba Wena.

People flooded the comments arguing why they believed South African children would be unbeatable. Many compared them to the Brazilian kid's dance battles that have been trending on TikTok.

A TikTok content creator, @itskadi__, posted a video of herself practising at home just in case she ever finds herself having a dance-off against a South African school kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News