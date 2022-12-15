A gorgeous lady showed herself getting ready in case she ever has to win a dance battle against South African school kids

The creator in the video was doing the most to the trending song Hamba Wena which she compared to the Brazilian kids dancing against each other on TikTok

Mzansi peeps commented on the video confident that South Africans' dancing skills are more of a threat than any other dances

One woman had people amused after showing that she stays ready to have a dance battle with South African school kids. The TikTokker shared a video of herself making sure that her moves were up to par by practising with Hamba Wena.

One woman says is always alert in case of a face-off with a South African kid on the dance floor. Image: TikTok/@itskadi_.

Source: UGC

People flooded the comments arguing why they think South African children would be unbeatable. Many compared them to the Brazilian kid dance battles that would have been trending on TikTok.

Women ready to have a dance battle with South African school kids

A TikTok content creator @itskadi__ posted a video of herself practising at home just in case she fever finds herself having a dance-off against a South African school kid. In the video of her dancing to Hamba Wena, she wrote:

"Ya'll are tying to battle these Brazilian kids, meanwhile the real competition is South African kids that dance in their school uniforms."

The TikTokker was comparing local kids' talent to the recently viral #Brazildancebattle which features kids 'battling' to the song Tubarão Te Amo as reported by KnowYourMeme. People commented singing the praises of how well most South African schoolchildren dance. Netizens remarked that the Brazilian kids would definitely stand no chance in a competition against Mzansi's kids.

suitelifeofLaila commented:

"Ion want no smoke with them."

Nevertheless commented:

"Yo them South African kids can dance."

dexlad.wrld commented:

"With Brazil I have a chance but with South Africa I’m done for."

Briana commented:

"Nah the amapiano warriors got it. I don’t want the smoke."

Letha commented:

"I’m South African,and I’m still not winning."

user38577692920 commented:

"Nobody is winning against them kids."

valentiam14 commented:

"As a South African I can attest to that hey."

Thanduxolo Buthelezi commented:

"Washa!"

Sarahtiwa2 commented:

"Listen, we can learn the simple choreo. SA kids are professional dancers from birth."

thisjah’naihello commnted:

"That’s not competition if I ain’t ever winning."

user987858704 commneted:

"I’ll just take the L tbh."

Ephenia Chula commented:

"But the very dangerous ones are the ones who dance in mini school skirt fear those ones."

Eb commented:

"A swear!! But I haven’t seen one of them videos in a while maybe I didn’t fully reach that side of tiktok yet."

Dominique commented:

"Those kids dont' for play they can get sturdy and do footwork by 12 months old. By age 5 they’re legends."

