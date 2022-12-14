Mrs Bullock's fans came out in droves after she shared a video of herself dancing in front of a lemon tree

The vibey educator has become a favourite among Mzansi peeps ever since her viral video of her dancing with her pupils

South Africans expressed their love for the cool teacher with tons of compliments and kind words being said in the comments

Being a cool and relatable teacher is something Mrs Bullock does well and the educator has once again shown off her vibey dance moves.

The groovy dance moves had some peeps asking her for some lessons, with many compliments given. Images: deemrsbee/ TikTok

deemrsbee's fandom has grown ever since her original viral video took TikTok and South Africa by storm. This time around the vibes still continue and peeps were quick to point that out.

An incredibly wholesome woman

A look at one of the country's favourite teacher's TikTok account shows a woman who is filled with wholesome energy and positive vibes. A clip dancing with kids is one of the first videos seen when you click on her account, as well as her loving relationship with her husband.

The rhythm she showed in the clip is the same vibey energy she always brings. South Africans expressed their fandom for the educator. See the comments below:

Denise_Beryl said:

"Lemons. Please make something with it and show us. "

neo ndlovu145 mentioned:

"I'm honest to God coming for dance lessons "

Theodore Hayes360 commented:

"Gooi water gooi sand the teacher is aan die brant@ "

The Spiritual Thug shared:

"THE PROOF THAT WE ARE CHANGING THE PEOPLE'S OPINION OF YOUR NATION ❤️❤️"

Pookie posted:

"Has anyone ever told you that you look like Alicia Silverstone from Beauty Shop?"

Mnrjyweet said:

"You are the best white lady in South Africa "

b mentioned:

"Guys I luv miss bullock "

MsVanWyk commented:

"Hi! What shoes are those? I love them!"

