A domestic worker shared a video that went viral on TikTok, enjoying herself while cooling from the heatwave and ignoring her boss

The video attracted many views and likes as the online community found it funny

Social media users flooded the comment section, detailing that they found the video entertaining

A domestic worker devised a plan to deal with the heat while neglecting her chores. Image: @rue.rue71

Source: TikTok

A domestic worker had Mzansi in stitches after posting a video inviting her madam to join him in her bathtub, which she called a swimming pool.

The video went viral after it was shared on TikTok by the lady under her user handle @ruerue71.

The helper refuses to work while cooling off

The video shows the helper chilling outside the house in a water bathtub with a glass of juice in her hand.

When the madam asks her if she's done with her house chores, she tells her she'll finish them before inviting her to join the small bathtub and retracting the invitation.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The video has Mzansi in stitches

The viral video attracted 1.8 million views, over 100,000 likes, and over 3 million comments from social media users who expressed their love. Many shared how much they enjoy using the video streaming platform, as it has nice content.

User @refiloemangena1 felt amused:

"Yes wena aunty🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @princessklm said:

"You know what ..TikTok is better than my marriage."

User @zambistos shared:

"I am just trying to figure out where the other swimming pool will be judging from the view of the backyard."

User @Khethy Madingiswayo added:

"Swiming pool is killing me, and she's enjoying it."

User @Viola Nikita Tshuma commented:

"She said madam must look after her kids😜😜😜."

User @Rhino 313 complemented the helper, saying:

"You're so smart aunty; big up with your creativity😅😅😅."

SA family shares a video giving their helper driving lessons

In another Briefly News article, a domestic helper was captured in a video being taught to drive a car by her madam's husband.

The heart-warming video touched social media users who took the time to praise the family for empowering the helper with a skill.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News