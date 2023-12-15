People love to see domestic workers, and some go viral for their close relationships with employers

Many TikTok videos show how most of them go above and beyond the call of duty while at work

Several domestic workers have gone viral for wholesome interactions with employers who appreciated them

Domestic workers have shown people that they have good relations with their bosses. TikTok videos showed how some employees went the extra mile.

Housekeepers close to their bosses often go viral over their efforts at work.

Videos of hard work in domestic workers are often viral hits. People especially love to see those with good relations with their bosses

Nanny saves boss's child and risks hers

A domestic worker watched her employer's child at a pool. The helper noticed trouble and jumped in to save the kid despite not knowing how to swim.

Viral housekeeper Mbali Nhlapo gave her two cents on the employee's bravery. Netizens also applauded the brave housekeeper.

Boss helps domestic worker further studies

A woman shared a story about how much she values her nanny. She acknowledged the nanny for caring for her son when she went to England.

The employer rewarded the housekeeper by helping her study in Canada. Netizens applauded the display of generosity.

Housekeeper stands by boss through cancer

A woman shared a TikTok video of her employer helping her through a battle against cancer. The nanny, Josephine, helped her boss, Thato, prepare for the day in a video.

People were touched after seeing the bond between the two women. Many commented on the video, touched by the tender moment.

Post sparks debate on workers' rights on public holidays

Briefly News previously reported that in the age of social media transparency, a controversial Facebook post has ignited a fierce online debate about labour rights and employer expectations.

The post, shared by a woman facing a dilemma with her domestic worker, has drawn intense scrutiny from the Mzansi community.

The woman's Facebook post narrates a situation where she informed her domestic worker that she would be required to work on New Year's Day as the family was leaving.

