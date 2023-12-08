A woman shared her frustration after her domestic worker refused to work on New Year's Day, leading to a heated discussion

Mzansi users flood the comments section, vehemently defending the domestic worker's right to refuse work on a public holiday

The incident sheds light on broader issues surrounding workers' rights, prompting a larger conversation on social media

In the age of social media transparency, a controversial Facebook post has ignited a fierce online debate about labour rights and employer expectations.

The post, shared by a woman facing a dilemma with her domestic worker, has drawn intense scrutiny from the Mzansi community.

Woman wants domestic to work on New Year's Day

The woman's Facebook post narrates a situation where she informed her domestic worker that she would be required to work on New Year's Day as the family was going away.

The domestic worker, however, stood firm in her decision to take the public holiday off, citing her right to enjoy the day like anyone else. This sparked a conflict between employer and employee, leading to a social media storm.

What the law says about working public holidays

Denika Benton, PhD candidate at UKZN specialising in Industrial Organisational and Labour Studies, outlines the law regulating working on public holidays.

“As per section 18 of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, employers cannot force an employee to work on a public holiday unless there has been a clear and prior agreement. If an employee chooses to work a public holiday, the employee is entitled to at least double the pay of what they earn on a normal working day – this is if the employee is working normal working hours.

“If there was no prior agreement for the employee to work on public holidays, dismissing the employee for not agreeing to work, an/or pitching to work on the day will be deemed an unfair dismissal”

Mzansi people go in hard

The incident has triggered a broader conversation on social media about workers' rights, emphasising the importance of fair treatment and understanding between employers and employees. Many users highlighted the need for respect and consideration for those in domestic work, who often face challenging conditions and deserve a break on public holidays.

Read some comments:

Muzi Alex Mngomezulu shared:

“Helpers need to be off work at least from the 15th of December just like you and be back on the 2nd of January. She also needs to be with her family.

Bontle Lala said:

“Does she even pay double time for holidays plus bonus? The helper has a family and has plans for those holidays.”

Veli Ledwaba Ka Malatji had their say:

“The very same helper has got family and would want to spend the holidays with them. You sound like she has got no life and everything must stop because you pay her some few Rands.”

Lucky Maziboku said:

“Some women, when they have the power of money, treat other people like slaves.”

