A woman posted a hilarious video of her domestic helper who took her sweet time coming to help her

The video shows the moment in the TikTok video when the woman came home to find her employee buzzed

People thought it was hilarious to see, but some had some criticisms for the woman after scolding her employee

A woman posted a video of her domestic worker. In the clip, they were having a back-and-forth over the helper's drinking.

A TikTok video shows a domestic worker defending herself after her boss said she was drunk. Image: TikTok / @nomi0813

The video of the woman and her helper got over 5,000 likes. The people in the comments thought it was interesting to see domestic worker's interaction with her employer.

Domestic worker accused of drinking on job

In a video by @nomi0813, a woman can be seen complaining about her domestic worker, asking her to wait outside for 30 minutes. The lady asserts that the helper did not come promptly because she was busy.

Watch the clip:

SA sides with domestic worker against boss

South Africans shared their opinions on the situation with the domestic helper. Many questioned why the woman didn't open her own gate.

IrvinMsiza said:

"No matter how rich I am, I will open a gate for myself if it's not electrical."

Norah Senosi wrote:

"Get an electric gate if you're lazy to open your own gate. Le nna nka nwa! "

Thibos commented:

"Lenna, I would drink; opening the gate is stressful."

lashmorake added:

"Let her go, but lwena open the gate for self, Sister!"

Penelope added criticism:

"Haaai, but nawe, you can't open your own gate… Ai, but you guys are taking this Madam thing too far."

Kefilwe FiFi Netshit agreed:

"Open the gate yourself, Boss Madam... and yes, let her go; she's also tired of you for sure. "

