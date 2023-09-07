One woman caused a stir on the internet with a hot take about domestic workers and how they should behave

Peeps were taken aback after hearing the woman's harsh words about employees who work in others' houses

Online showed unwavering for domestic workers as many expressed disapproval toward the woman

A TikTokker expressed frustration while looking for a domestic worker. The video of the woman's rant left many shocked over her harsh words.

A TikTok video shows a woman ranting about domestic workers and many defending helpers. Image: @mamthembu84

This creator's video dedicated to domestic workers spread from TikTok to Twitter. Netizens were eager to share their thoughts about the woman's vent session.

Woman blasts SA housekeepers

A creator on TikTok @mamthembu84 said she was fed up while trying to find a domestic worker. In the video, she insisted that housekeepers often forget their place.

@mamthembu84 said many try to make themselves equal to their employers. Watch her controversial take below:

Mzansi slams woman's domestic worker rant

The controversial video attracted lots of naysayers who defended domestic workers. Many argued that the woman should treat employees better.

Sindie said:

"Yee mam life will humble you one day."

Yvonne Memela wrote:

"I'm not a domestic worker kodwa I wonder ukhulele kwikhaya elinjani (what kind of home you grew up in) because unehome training le ibanegalelo, I feel sorry for your helper."

user1916086144483 added:

"Some people are heartless shame, thina we were raised by domestic workers."

Chabe Kgalalelo commented:

"Yes they are our helpers but let’s respect other and exercise humanity."

Plus Size Black Diamonds SA remarked:

"That time am so stressed am going to loose my helper because i cant afford her. she means alot to me and my son.

"Domestic worker get love from SA

People love to domestic workers who get treated well. Thembi is a housekeeper for Malcom Wentzel and they often go viral for their cute relationship.

"Buy your own": Domestic worker opens boss' wine without asking, SA split

Briefly News previously reported that Aaousekeeper wanted people to hear her side of the story after getting in trouble. The lady made a statement saying that bosses must be specific with their rules for housekeepers.

The video by the housekeeper caught people's attention, and she received thousands of likes. Hundreds of people commented on the video and debated whether the employee was right or wrong.

@coolauntyflo5 posted that she got in trouble with her employer after drinking her wine. The creator admitted she did not ask because when she started working there, she asked if anything was off-limits at the house. They said she could have anything except for the children's juice.

