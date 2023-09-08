One popular housekeeper on TikTok showed people how to keep their houses ant free in a variety of ways

Mbali Nhlapo, the housekeeper, had the answer when someone said that insect poison had not been working for them

Many people were grateful after the housekeeper gave them more organic solutions for any infestations

Beloved South African housekeeper Mbali Nhlapo shared her insect repellent secret. The lady usess her years of knowledge working in people's homes to solve any cleaning issues.

Mbali Nhlapo made a TikTok video showing people how to get rid of ants in their homes. Image: @mbalinhlapho7

Source: TikTok

The video of the homemade ant repellent received over 53,000 likes. Many people commented on the video raving about the cleaning hack.

Housekeeper shares recipe for ant repellent

Mbali Nhlapo, a housekeeper who went viral on TikTok, have a lot of people with her home maintenance hacks. In a video, she showed people how they can use chilli mixed with salt to sprinkle in holes. She added you can also use vinegar or rubbing alcohol to keep ants away.

Watch the video below to see her explain how it works:

TikTokkers clamour for more home cleaning advice

Mzansi peeps left over 500 comments applauding the cleaning tip. Netizens were asking Mbali for more advice, while others thanked her for the ant hack

Ipeleng said:

"I've just used the sanitizer, and it works."

Redd.X wrote:

"I'm addicted to saying that phrase now."

user4371649626251 commented:

"I love this house keeper, always giving us simple and easy and affordable tips to maintain our homes."

Fifi12 joked:

"Mine eat chicken licken, that's the combination of periperi and salt."

@Phathutshedzo insisted:

"I need a book for all these remedies."

carol motahane vouched for the remedy:

"Tried it earlier this year and it works like magic."

gdikgwale declared:

"As long as I'm following Mbali Nhlapo The house keeper. I'll be ok."

Online users love to see cleaning tips

Many people are always grateful for netizens who share their cleaning hacks on the internet. One woman was showing people how they can always make sure they have a sparkling sink.

