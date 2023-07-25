One woman showed people a way to make their own detergent at home without doing too much

The lady showed that making a cleaning product can save lots of money since products can be pricey

Online users were fascinated to see how liquid soap she made out of a standard-sized Sunlight bar

A lady on TikTok showed people an interesting hack. The lady used one bar of soap to make several litres of detergent.

A TikTok video shows a woman turning one bar of green soap into liquid detergent worth R80. Image: @natheerah_solomon

Source: TikTok

The video by the woman received more than 18,000 likes. Many people thought it was interesting to see how she was able to get a bargain at home.

TikTokker uses Green bar soap to make detergent for washing machine

@natheerah_solomon posted that she ran out of detergent but did not spend R80 on a new bottle. Instead, the woman grated some green soap, added hot water mixed it detergent. Watch the video below:

Online users minds blown by soap hack in TikTok video

Many people left comments in awe of the hacks. The people commented that it was a useful plug due to the increasing cost of living. Others warned that the soap is the same as using handwashing powder about would damage washing machines eventually.

Butterfly_kisses commented:

"I think this could clog the washing machine, I'm all for saving a buck but I might save R50 to spend R6000 replacing the machine, this is my worry."

user9900128967008 said:

"I try it and it's making my washing machine faulty and my washing is like sticky cheap is not worth it."

Shayna-Lee Forbes wrote:

"I just take a handful and throw in into the washing machine directly."

Yestha Arèya remarked:

"Maybe not for a washing machine because of the excess foam…and potential sludge in the pipes. But a pretty cool hack nevertheless."

ruwaidajulius advised:

"Try using the purple soap it smells nice... I made this already and it's works stuning for the white washing."

Zulfa Allie complained:

"Tomorrow the sunlight soap is going to be triple the amount."

Online users love to see home hacks

Many people are always happy when they find smarter ways to do things. Some people go viral for their life-changing hacks.

