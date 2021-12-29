Is Dan Levy gay? Everything you didn’t know about the Canadian actor

Dan Levy is an accomplished Canadian actor, comedian, producer, director, and writer. He is best known for starring as David Rose in CBC’s Schitt’s Creek (2015 to 2020), for which he was also a co-creator alongside his dad, Eugene Levy. Apart from his successful career, the actor’s sexual orientation has been a topic of interest to fans. Is Dan Levy gay? Read on!

The 38-year-old is one of the many Canadian actors making it big in Hollywood. His dad, Eugene Levy, is a legendary actor and comedian who has been in the industry since the 1970s. Eugene is the only actor to appear in all the eight American Pie films, and he has won multiple awards, both in the United States and in his home country Canada. Dany Levy’s sister Sarah Levy is an upcoming actress.

Is Dan Levy gay in real life?

The award-winning actor is a member of the LGBTQ community. He had earlier avoided labelling his sexual orientation publicly. In 2020, during an interview with Andy Cohen, Dan said he was gay and revealed he came out when he was 18.

Accepting Dan Levy’s sexual orientation is not known to many, and his mom Deborah Divine has been instrumental in his journey. She helped him accept the identity, which gave him the courage to come out.

Eugene Levy told Cohen that he and Dan’s mother always knew their son was gay but were waiting for him to open up. When he turned 18, his mother thought he was ready and decided to ask him over lunch. Things have been easy since then because everyone has been positive about it.

Who is Dan Levy dating?

The Canadian celebrity usually keeps his dating life private, and it is not easy to single out any of Dan Levy’s partners from the past. He started getting into romantic relationships in college but thought he was only attracted to the people who were wrong for him.

His character David Rose on Schitt’s Creek was gay, and he had the biggest same-sex wedding as the show aired its final episode in 2020. But, is Dany Levy married in real life? The award-winning actor is possibly still single and open to the idea of dating.

In a 2015 interview with Out Magazine, the actor revealed that he was focusing on Schitt’s Creek and would get someone when he was less busy. After the conclusion of the critically acclaimed comedy show, the Canadian actor told Vanity that he would like to date more.

An ideal Dan Levy’s boyfriend should be humble, a quality he said he cherishes during his interview with Vanity Fair. Currently, he lives with his rescue dog, Redmond, who he calls the greatest love of his life.

Dan Levy is currently enjoying the success of being at the peak of show business. Coming out has not only made him live a comfortable life but has also contributed to his career since most of his critically acclaimed roles in Schitt’s Creek and Happiest Season have been gay. The overwhelming support that his father Eugene and his mother Deborah gave him has been instrumental in ensuring his success.

