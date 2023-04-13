Jamie Foxx is a renowned actor and singer with numerous accolades to his name, including an Academy Award for his role in the 2004 movie Ray

Foxx has also showcased his fine acting skills in other notable movies such as Django Unchained and Collateral

The movie star has several music albums under his name, highlighting his versatility, and talent for captivating audiences

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne revealed that her father experienced a medical complication but is now recovering well.

Movie star Jamie Foxx's daughter has disclosed her father suffered an undisclosed medical complication and is on his way to recovery. Photo: Corrine Foxx.

Undisclosed medical complication

Corinne stated her dad, Jamie, is doing great, and the medical attention was from a minor situation.

She assured fans that her father was doing well and taking care of himself.

The actor's daughter also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers.

She took to Instagram to announce her father's condition. The medical condition, however, has remained under wraps.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” wrote Corrine.

According to TMZ, sources claimed that Foxx, 55, was rushed to the hospital and family members travelled into town.

A source said:

“He’s communicating now, and that’s good news."

Jamie Foxx meltdown

Page Six reported that Jamie Foxx's health scare coincided with his return to filming Back in Action after rumours of a meltdown.

He and co-star Cameron Diaz were spotted filming in the snow-covered English countryside following Foxx's reported firing of four people.

Reports suggest that the Academy Award-winning actor caused a scene on the Seth Gordon-helmed film set, leading to several crew members firing.

The Ray star is said to have thrown a tantrum and let go of an executive producer, two directors, and even his own driver, according to The Sun.

