Dee Koala's ex-boyfriend, Yonke, recently doubled down on his allegations against the rapper

The couple's business was aired on social media after Dee's ex claimed she was manipulative and a cheater

Mzansi was hysterical after Yonge revealed why he and Dee bought a dog in the first place

Dee Koala’s ex, Yonke, shared more messy details about their relationship. Images: dee_koala, yonkiminqweno

Dee Koala's ex recently opened up about the shame and humiliation he endured in his relationship with the rapper.

Dee Koala's ex-bae breaks his silence

In the days following the shocking revelations shared by Dee Koala's ex-boyfriend, Yonke, it appears that he's not yet done airing the rapper's dirty laundry.

Briefly News reported on Yonke's shocking statements, in which he claimed Dee was not only a cheater but a manipulator too, citing instances where she took advantage of him.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Yonke said he noticed the abuse when the Khaltsha rapper would speak over him and threaten to take her life if he broke up with her.

"The biggest thing she did to manipulate me into staying was saying that if I broke up with her, she would take her own life. I stayed because I was scared of being the reason she would be gone. She is not okay and she needs help. I felt sympathy for her and wanted to be there for her."

Mzansi weighs in on Dee Koala's relationship drama

Netizens were equally stunned and entertained by the couple's drama after Yonke shared a photo of their dog that was allegedly meant to substitute for their first abortion.

Twitter (X) user officialshaane shared a screenshot:

GodfreySek53495 said:

"Men can’t take their Ls in private anymore."

Ntv2ko was convinced:

"She’s definitely a horrible person."

diebands_ wrote:

"I'm sure if she wanted to, she could finish him off. He is too soft."

Loyiso__m posted:

"The more he unravels, the more of a simp he looks."

BoitumeloCT commented:

"Shame, I feel so bad for laughing."

