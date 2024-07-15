Letoya Makhene reportedly opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-wife

According to the former Generations actress, Lebohang Keswa physically assaulted her and stole her money

This after Lebo dropped bombshells about her estranged wife and aired her dirty laundry online

Letoya Makhene has reportedly turned the tables on her estranged wife, Lebohang Keswa, after she claimed abuse, alleging that Keswa was the abuser, not her.

Letoya Makhene fires shots at Lebohang Keswa

A month since Lebohang Keswa filed for divorce from her estranged wife, Letoya Makhene, the singer has reportedly broken her silence to address the allegations Keswa made against her.

According to Keswa, the former Generations actress was an abusive cheater with an addiction problem, as per a Briefly News report.

Meanwhile, Sunday World reports that Makhene addressed the allegations and shared her account of being assaulted by her estranged wife both privately and publicly, also alleging that Keswa was the one with the addiction problem.

The actress/ sangoma alleges that Keswa has beaten her up on numerous occasions, sometimes in front of her children, and leaving her hospitalised.

Having previously denied being abused by her wife, Letoya reportedly revealed that Keswa once pulled her by her hair while on stage and dragged her out of the venue in full view of supporters.

The singer also alleges that her estranged wife withheld her indumba and stole money from their joint bank account:

"The saddest moment for me was realising how much money of mine she was moving."

Lebohang Keswa doubles down on Letoya Makhene allegations

Lebohang's smear campaign against her estranged wife is far from over after she doubled down on her abuse allegations.

Briefly News reported that Keswa dropped some major bombshells about Letoya, claiming that she is not a real sangoma and is also manipulative.

Keswa also alleged that her ex-wife caused rifts between her and her family, claiming that they were bewitching her, further suggesting that the singer may have lied about being sexually assaulted.

