Actress Letoya Makhene Alleges Physical and Financial Abuse From Estranged Wife Lebohang Keswa
- Letoya Makhene reportedly opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-wife
- According to the former Generations actress, Lebohang Keswa physically assaulted her and stole her money
- This after Lebo dropped bombshells about her estranged wife and aired her dirty laundry online
Letoya Makhene has reportedly turned the tables on her estranged wife, Lebohang Keswa, after she claimed abuse, alleging that Keswa was the abuser, not her.
Letoya Makhene fires shots at Lebohang Keswa
A month since Lebohang Keswa filed for divorce from her estranged wife, Letoya Makhene, the singer has reportedly broken her silence to address the allegations Keswa made against her.
According to Keswa, the former Generations actress was an abusive cheater with an addiction problem, as per a Briefly News report.
Meanwhile, Sunday World reports that Makhene addressed the allegations and shared her account of being assaulted by her estranged wife both privately and publicly, also alleging that Keswa was the one with the addiction problem.
The actress/ sangoma alleges that Keswa has beaten her up on numerous occasions, sometimes in front of her children, and leaving her hospitalised.
Having previously denied being abused by her wife, Letoya reportedly revealed that Keswa once pulled her by her hair while on stage and dragged her out of the venue in full view of supporters.
The singer also alleges that her estranged wife withheld her indumba and stole money from their joint bank account:
"The saddest moment for me was realising how much money of mine she was moving."
Lebohang Keswa doubles down on Letoya Makhene allegations
Lebohang's smear campaign against her estranged wife is far from over after she doubled down on her abuse allegations.
Briefly News reported that Keswa dropped some major bombshells about Letoya, claiming that she is not a real sangoma and is also manipulative.
Keswa also alleged that her ex-wife caused rifts between her and her family, claiming that they were bewitching her, further suggesting that the singer may have lied about being sexually assaulted.
Letoya Makhene signs record deal
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Letoya Makhene's announcement that she had signed a record deal.
The actress received rave reactions to the news, saying they couldn't wait for her new music.
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za