Lebo Keswa opened up about her failed marriage to Letoya Makhene, revealing she ignored red flags due to being blinded by love

Keswa admitted she overlooked shortcomings while focusing on her future with Makhene

The businesswoman also shared that she has been going to therapy to cope with the divorce, which happened months before the public found out

Lebo Keswa is finally telling all about her failed marriage to thespian Letoya Makhene. The stars have been charting social media trends and hogging headlines after their messy break-up.

Lebo Keswa opens up about marriage to Letoya Makhene

To the world, Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene were a match made in heaven, but a lot was happening behind closed doors. The stars have been airing their dirty laundry in public since announcing their split.

Lebo Keswa recently opened up about her marriage to the actress and singer in an interview with TimesLIVE. She said she ignored the red flags because she was blinded by love. She admitted that she was too focused on her future with Letoya, so she overlooked her shortcomings.

Lebo Keswa talks about going to therapy

Lebo has been dropping bombshells about her marriage and partner. The star caused a stir on social media when she dropped bombshells about her ex-wife.

The businesswoman added that she has been seeking professional help to deal with her divorce. She said:

"This is a bit of a difficult period for me, but I am taking it very well because it's only now the public has found out what has been happening in my marriage, but I've had ample time to deal with it because it happened a few months back."

Lebo Keswa drops bombshells about Letoya Makhene after their divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the fight between Lebo Keswa and actress Letoya Makhene has gotten to another level. The couple, who made headlines when they parted ways a few weeks ago, is back at it again.

Yho, it's about to be another week of the back and forth between Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene. The stars found themselves trending on social media after Lebo's posts about her ex-wife leaked.

