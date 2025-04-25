Orlando Pirates missed the chance to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League final after losing to Pyramids FC in the return leg of the semi-final.

Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Fiston Mayele scored a late winner as the Egyptian giants secured a 3-2 win over the Premier Soccer League side in Cairo on Friday evening.

Pirates miss chance to face Sundowns in CAFCL final

Orlando Pirates started on the front foot very early in the game, with Deon Hotto trying to create something with a cutback for the visitors.

Pyramids quickly got back into the game and could have taken an early lead in the second minute after Mostafa Fathi got past the Sea Robbers' defence, but he put his effort wide.

The Soweto giants had their first shot on target in the 10th minute after a lovely play from Mofokeng and Hotto, who set up Evidence Makgopa, but the South African striker’s effort was saved by Ahmed El Shenawy.

Thalente Mbatha and Makhehleni Makhaula also tried their best to put their team in the lead, but they could not hit the back of the net with their efforts.

The visitors finally got the breakthrough in the 41st minute after Mofokeng pounced on a loose ball from Hotto's free-kick.

Pirates were close to adding a second through Nkota, but the youngster couldn't connect well with the ball to beat El Shenawy.

The hosts got back into the game a few minutes before the half-time break through Mayele, as the first 45 minutes ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pyramids started the second half strongly and tested Sipho Chaine two minutes after the restart, but the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper made a comfortable save.

Despite the Egyptian giants being the better side in the early minutes of the second half, it was the Bucs who reclaimed the lead through Nkota in the 52nd minute.

However, the visitors’ lead didn’t last long as the hosts levelled the scoreline through Ramadan Sobhi with his first touch.

The pressure from the hosts on Pirates became overwhelming, and they took the lead for the first time in the game in the 84th minute after Mayele tapped the ball into the net inside the box.

Source: Briefly News