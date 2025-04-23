Orlando Pirates have reportedly signed a South African forward to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season

The new addition is expected to compete directly with Relebohile Mofokeng for a spot in the starting line-up as he's being tipped a the next 'Mofokeng'

The move adds depth and competition in a key attacking area as the team prepares for a busy campaign under a new manager

Orlando Pirates have reportedly signed South African winger Rethabile Ramontoeli after his standout performance during the just-concluded 2025 Pirates Cup.

The 17-year-old winger was one of the best players in the competition, and his performance earned him a move to one of the biggest clubs in the Premier Soccer League.

The South African youngster signed a two-year contract with the Soweto giants after the Sea Robbers reached an agreement with the club he represented at the tournament, James Mothibi Sports Development Academy.

Orlando Pirates sign a new South African winger to compete with Relebohile Mofokeng on the wings. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Ramontoeli is rated by many pundits as the next 'Relebohile Mofokeng' after putting on a top-notch performance in the competition.

Pirates scouts were impressed by the talented winger's composure on the ball, sharp skills, pace, and attacking flair.

Ramontoeli to rival Mofokeng on the left wing

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, shared his thoughts about Pirates' new wonderkid Ramontoeli, who just joined the club.

He claimed that Ramontoeli could be the person to rival Mofokeng for the left wing position after Gilberto failed to do so this season.

Rethabile Ramontoeli joins Orlando Pirates on a two-year deal after impressing at the 2025 Pirates Cup competition. Photo: @Soccer_Laduma.

Source: Twitter

"Ramontoeli is being tipped as the next Mofokeng, and this should be a sound warning to Mofokeng himself," he said.

"Mofokeng's talent is rare to find and second to none, but as the saying goes, 'No champion forever,' and that could be the scenario in this case too.

"A new coach is coming in the summer, and everyone will be on a clean slate. They will need to impress the new manager in order to break into his starting line-up. This gives Ramontoeli another opportunity to fight for a spot in the team. Though, truth be told, it will be hard, and he will need to put in more of his best performance in training and during the pre-season than he did at the 2025 Pirates Cup.

"I don't see him walking straight into the starting line-up because Rele didn't do the same. He had to wait for his time and continuously put up top performances as a substitute. When he was given the nod to start, his deservedly earned starting berth under Jose Riveiro was a result of that."

Anuma reiterates that Ramontoeli should still be allowed to play for the Pirates' DDC side next season before being promoted fully to the first team in 2026.

"It might be the plan for Pirates, as none of us are in the dark about what they intend to do with their new wonderkid, but personally, I would want him to play for their DDC side throughout next season to get accustomed to the club better," he added.

"He is still 17, and he's got all the time to fight for a place in the first team. The pressure might be too much if he gets an immediate chance with the senior squad."

Pirates to welcome back top executive

Briefly News earlier reported that a top executive is set to make a return to Pirates after being sacked by the club's Premier Soccer League rival.

The Sea Robbers would be making several changes in their team next season with Riveiro's departure already confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News