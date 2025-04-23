A former top executive is reportedly making a return to Orlando Pirates just a year after stepping down from his role

The Soweto giants are making a lot of changes to their team next season with Jose Riveiro already confirming that he's leaving at the end of the season

The high-profiled and experienced South African administrator will reportedly work closely with the new manager next season and the team

Orlando Pirates are said to be working on the return of a former top executive to the club, a year after submitting his resignation letter.

The Buccaneers will have several shake-ups to make in the summer, with their head coach, Jose Riveiro, already confirming his departure from the club at the end of his contract in June.

This means a new technical team will also be needed, with the new manager coming in, and some of the administrative executives working with Riveiro might be let go in favor of new ones.

A number of coaches have been tipped to replace the Spanish mentor at Mayfair. The likes of Pitso Mosimane, who recently responded to the rumours, and Rulani Mokwena have been mentioned as candidates for the job.

Pirates set to welcome Mbele back to Mayfair

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, Floyd Mbele is set to make a surprising return to Pirates after a year of resigning from his role as an administrator at the club.

The experienced football administrator left the Sea Robbers for Premier Soccer League rivals Sekhukhune United last year but was sacked by Babina Noko earlier this year after having issues with his new employer.

According to GOAL, Mbele left Sekhukhune United on a bad note after allegedly clashing with the club’s managers and other top members.

He was also accused of being the person behind Kaizer Chiefs' failed transfer move for Elias Mokwana, who later joined Esperance of Tunisia.

An insider told Soccer Laduma that Mbele is likely to be working with the new manager next season and will be closer to the team.

"You know, since he (Mbele) left and since the passing of Screamer Tshabalala, there has been a shortage of options to work closely with the team," an insider told Soccer Laduma.

"There are other administrators, but that’s why it’s believed that Mbele is coming back next season. The good thing is that he knows the team very well, and apparently, he will be working with the new coach whom the team will appoint."

Mbele has previously worked as the club chairman for Platinum Stars and has the required experience to take the Bucs to a level higher than where they are currently.

Pirates' coaching saga takes new twist

