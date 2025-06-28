Jessica Motaung has hit back at critics over claims that Kaizer Chief are avoiding to spend big transfer fees on players this summer.

Amakhosi are still yet to announce new signings this summer, but have reportedly reached agreement with some players like Ethan Chislett, Thabiso Monyane, and Paseka Mako.

The Soweto giants' Marketing & Commercial Director reitrates that the club spend a lot on transfer.

Kaizer Chiefs have faced ongoing criticism in recent years for allegedly avoiding big-money transfers and focusing instead on free agents. But club director Jessica Motaung has firmly dismissed those claims, calling them “absolute nonsense” and pointing to significant investments made, particularly in the technical team last season.

“Chiefs spend a lot on player recruitment,” she said in response to suggestions that the club is regularly outbid.

“I find those comments quite surprising. If you look at our budgets and the financial commitment we’ve made in both the transfer market and player development, it tells a very different story.”

Motaung also urged a broader reflection on the local football economy.

“It’s important that the South African market asks the right questions—are player valuations realistic? Are negotiations fair? We have to assess our industry. That said, we’ve clearly shown our intent with the resources allocated last season, not just on players but on strengthening the technical setup as well. Ultimately, it’s about making smart investments that deliver results.”

Source: Briefly News