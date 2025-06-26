Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of seven new players as the kick start preparation for the 2025-26 season

The Premier Soccer League giants are arguably the most active South African club in the transfer market this summer

The addition to seven new players to Pirates' squad sparked different reactions from fans on social media

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of seven new players ahead of the 2025-26 season in the Premier Soccer League.

The Soweto giants earlier announced former Marumo Gallants coach Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new manager. He came in as Jose Riveiro's replacement and confirmed former Mamelodi Sundowns star Sipho Mbule as their first signing under the Moroccan tactician.

The Sea Robbers were silent in the January transfer window as they stuck with their squad and ended the season with the MTN8 trophy while losing to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final and also crashing out of the CAF Champions League in the semi-finals.

Orlando Pirates have announced seven new signings ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Source: Getty Images

Pirates are working on dethroning Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership and also performing well on the continent, as they will be participating in the CAF Champions League next season.

The new additions are expected to bring in their expertise and contribute to the club's quest of ending Masandawana's reign in the PSL.

Pirates sign seven new players

Pirates have confirmed the signing of Tshepang Moremi, who joins the club on a free transfer from AmaZulu FC, while Sihle Nduli also did the same from Stellenbosch FC.

Orlando Pirates announce the signing of Tshepang Moremi from AmaZulu FC on a free transfer. Photo: tshepangmoremii

Source: Instagram

The Buccaneers also poached Nkosikhona Ndaba and recent Bafana Bafana debutant Yanela Mbuthuma from Richards Bay.

Baroka FC lost their defender Tshepho Mashiloane to the Soweto-based club, and they also acquired Masindi Nemtajela from Marumo Gallants, alongside Sinoxolo Kwayiba from Chippa United.

Orlando Pirates released an official statement on their website to announce the arrival of the seven new players.

"Today marks the first step of the 2025/2026 season for both the current and the new crop of players, as they undergo the first day of preseason screenings," the club statement reads.

"After weeks of speculation and countless headlines across the football social media landscape, Orlando Pirates Football Club can officially confirm the signings of Yanela Mbuthuma (from Richards Bay), Masindi Nemtajela (Marumo Gallants), Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu), Nkosikhona Ndaba (Richards Bay), Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United), Tshepo Mashiloane (Baroka), and Sihle Nduli (Stellenbosch).

"The new crop of players will join their new teammates later this morning for Day 1 of preseason."

Reactions as Pirates sign seven new players

PhDHlungwani commented:

"Wow! Top signs, promises to be a good season!"

PovertykillerB said:

"Good signings Mabhakaniya, add Dlamini then we will call it a successful transfer window. Will Kaizer Chiefs win the League or Orlando Pirates will stop them?"

MokwadiMo implied:

"You really want to win the league! Unfortunately you need a good coach."

makwande_m wrote:

"Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is fully supported. Let's go, manene! We'll be there to cheer you up ☠️"

Constitution_94 added:

"No excuse not to get a Treble now. Let's go!!"

TalkLawMonare reacted:

"Welcome to Esgodini bashimane. We're already playing beautiful futbol so that's not the goal. The goal is the league and nothing less."

Remiazania2 shared:

"We are on an unstoppable mission to claim all available trophies this coming season. Up the Bucs ☠ 🙌"

iamziyar responded:

"100% SAn, no rejects from South Amerika. Pirates is building the country not wasting money on rejects and plumbers."

